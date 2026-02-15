Rescuers respond after young leopard is found in heartbreaking predicament: 'Many of the rescued leopards are cubs'

"The rise in rescue numbers does not mean wildlife has become more aggressive."

A wildlife rescue team in central India successfully saved a young leopard, thanks to the organization's commitment to safe and strategic operations.

According to The Free Press Journal, the 3-year-old female leopard was trapped in a well near Indore's Crescent Water Park. Thanks to the Ralamandal Regional Rescue Team, a group specializing in wildlife rescue, the leopard was retrieved unharmed and transported to a zoo for medical observation.

This dedicated rescue team is making a big difference, both for animals and people in the region. RRRT has honed its rescue protocols to make these operations as smooth as possible, and the results are wonderful.

According to the FPJ, forest teams completed over 335 wildlife rescues between 2021 and 2025, particularly in the last two years. In recent years, there has been a spike in wildlife rescues, as animals find themselves too close to human developments.

Last March, a tiger and a boar also fell into a well, presenting a uniquely challenging operation for the Pench Tiger Reserve rescue team. But it got the job done, and both animals were safely released back into the wild. Last month, a leopard was seen wandering around a construction site in the Pardi area of Nagpur.

Pradeep Mishra, a divisional forest officer of the Indore Forest Division, explained, per FPJ: "The rise in rescue numbers does not mean wildlife has become more aggressive."

Mishra noted that the increase in rescues is due to fast reporting by locals, better public awareness, and a strong sense of trust between communities and these forest teams. He also highlighted the difference that tools like camera traps, thermal drones, and rescue cages have made, along with coordination with police and local administration.

While animals may end up near people due to habitat destruction or limited resources, Mishra underscored that they are not exhibiting aggressive behavior or intentionally approaching humans.

According to FPJ, he said: "Many of the rescued leopards are cubs or subadults, which indicates natural dispersal rather than conflict-driven behavior."

Groups like the Ralamandal Regional Rescue Team are preventing human-wildlife conflicts by responding promptly to these incidents with expert strategies.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



