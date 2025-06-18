Scientists raise flag after observing alarming change in bat behavior: 'The risk of collision could increase notably'

Both humans and animals could be put at risk.

Published in the Journal of Environmental Management, a recent study conducted on bat species native to Germany revealed that human patterns have inspired an alarming change in their behavior. In particular, the Leisler's bat that conventionally dwells in deciduous forests has newly begun to inhabit human settlements as forested areas give way to urban landscapes.

What's happening?

Led by scientist and professor Christian Voigt, researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research used GPS-based monitoring techniques to track the movements of 32 adult Leisler's bats in Brandenburg, Germany. They found that as the number of available tree hollows continues to decline — due predominantly to human expansion into formerly forested areas — these bats are adapting by establishing roots in residential areas.

"Leisler's bats are increasingly having to switch to daytime roosts in villages, as old trees with suitable cavities for roosting are getting rarer in forest plantations," noted Phys.org news.

The bats appeared to favor old oak trees for regular refuge, especially those located around historic buildings such as churches. Unfortunately, establishing roosting spots in human-populated areas puts both human locals and Leisler's bats at risk of a confrontation.

Why is bat resettlement concerning?

According to the German Bat Observatory, many kinds of bats serve as crucial keystone species, performing functions such as pollination, seed dispersal, and natural pest control that keep forests renewed and flourishing. Their loss or improper protection would no doubt prove catastrophic for forest ecosystems: one of our best defenses against planet-warming carbon pollution, per the UN.

More specifically, the researchers expressed concern to Phys.org over bat collisions with active wind turbines — accidents that will only increase in number if wind energy generation continues to grow into former forested regions. Confusing turbines with trees, Leisler's bats are already habitually drawn into their blades.

"The risk of collision could increase notably, as the bats fly at a height at which the turbines' rotor blades spin," explained Voigt.

What's being done about bat resettlement?

The German research team published their findings with the intention of making residential areas more accommodating to Leisler's bats, so that even if they're struggling to find roosts in their traditional habitat, they still have a place to take refuge.

But Leisler's bats are far from the first species to experience the effects of habitat loss, and if our settlements continue to expand unchecked, they certainly won't be the last. To help protect your local wildlife from undergoing similar difficulties, you can support conservation causes and rehabilitation efforts in your area.

