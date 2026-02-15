Researchers discover overlooked factor causing health hazard on US streets: 'We were surprised'

Research led by the University of York has found that the position of a vehicle's exhaust pipe affects air pollution concentration on sidewalks.

What's happening?

The study, published last summer in the journal ACS ES&T Air, focused on traffic-related air pollution, also known as TRAP. Researchers found that cars with exhaust pipes located on the right side of the vehicle created 40% less pollution on curbsides than cars with left-sided tailpipes.

It's important to remember, of course, that people drive on the left side of the road in the United Kingdom. That likely means left-sided exhaust pipes could help mitigate curbside pollution in the United States, where people drive on the right.

"We were surprised to find that most diesel cars have their exhausts on the left — closest to the kerb in the UK, where there is maximum impact on concentrations — and most petrol and petrol hybrid cars have their exhaust on the right," David Carslaw, lead author of the study and a University of York chemistry professor, told the Guardian in January.

The outlet reported that researchers found that "traffic pollution at the edge of UK roads could be reduced by 21% if all diesel cars had their exhaust pipes near the centre of the road."

Why is minimizing air pollution important?

The air pollution produced by driving combustion engine vehicles contributes to poor air quality and the warming of the planet.

Exposure to the particulate matter associated with traffic pollution has been associated with serious health concerns, including decreased lung function, aggravated asthma, and cardiac conditions. A study published in 2025 found that exposure to vehicular emissions could be linked to 342 premature deaths in the Greater Boston area each year.

This air pollution can also trap heat in Earth's atmosphere, contributing to rising global temperatures. Such climate shifts are drivers of destructive extreme weather events.

Now, shifting tailpipe placement won't necessarily reduce the air pollution in our atmosphere. But it could help pedestrians and cyclists on roadsides breathe more easily outdoors and improve their health.

What's being done about tailpipe emissions?

This research on tailpipe positioning could help manufacturers of combustion engine vehicles mitigate the health effects of the pollution they generate. To address air pollution more broadly, individual and systemic shifts to electric cars and buses can also make a big difference — as can walking, bicycling, and carpooling when possible.

Meanwhile, if you notice poor air quality in your area, consider wearing a high-quality mask to protect yourself. Wearing a duckbill N95 can help protect wearers and enable them to exercise more comfortably.

