Residents celebrate after transforming local 'disaster' dumping ground: 'Used to irritate me so much'

Two residents of Leek, Staffordshire, England, turned an unofficial dumping ground into a community garden in just a year, the BBC reported.

The project began with Neil Collingwood. In February 2024, after being diagnosed with leukemia and starting chemotherapy, he was looking for a project to take his mind off his situation.

"This used to irritate me so much that I just decided that I needed a project to get stuck into," Collingwood told the BBC.

Through a neglected alleyway in his neighborhood, there was an enclosed space where several buildings had been demolished. The area was overgrown and full of illegally dumped trash — not just food wrappers and cigarette butts but also large items such as mattresses and oil drums.

Collingwood got to work cleaning up the space, clearing out all the trash.

But the cleanup was only half the equation, and another resident, Jack Laverick, picked up where Collingwood left off. To discourage people from filling the area with trash all over again, he created an urban garden, repurposing some of the junk to use as planters and trellis materials.

"It's a piece of long-neglected land which we've converted from a complete disaster into a garden," Collingwood told the BBC.

"We're a good team," he added, pointing to Laverick. "I'm the destroyer and he's the creator."

Trash left in our communities poses a health hazard by releasing chemicals and bacteria into our immediate environment. The same hazards can also affect wildlife, plants, and the water supply. Cleaning up is healthy for people and the planet — and adding a garden is even better, as plants clean the air, support pollinators, and provide health benefits to gardeners.

The new Leek community garden has attracted many visitors, including town councilors. Hopefully, it will be a refuge for many people in the future.

