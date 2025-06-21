Smithsonian unveils game-changing app making surprising use of face recognition technology — here's what you need to know

Parents and educators have found it valuable.

A free mobile app is making plant identification and care accessible to millions of people worldwide, reported Happy Eco News.

The Leafsnap app uses technology similar to human face recognition to help users identify more than 32,000 plant types just by taking a photo of a leaf.

A collaboration between Columbia University, the University of Maryland, and the Smithsonian Institution is responsible for the app's development. Computer scientists adapted mathematical formulas originally used in human identification software to recognize plant species.

Users can photograph leaves from various plants, including trees, flowers, indoor plants, and mushrooms, to learn what species they are and how to care for them. The app then provides detailed information about each plant, such as care instructions, watering reminders, and maintenance schedules. For best results, place leaves against a plain light background before taking a photo.

Plant enthusiasts report remarkable success saving dying plants using the app's specific care instructions. One user successfully revived their withering day lilies after identifying the problem through Leafsnap. By helping people keep their plants alive longer, the app reduces waste and promotes healthier indoor air quality in homes.

The app's features include seasonal maintenance schedules, guidance about pests (including identification), and climate-specific watering recommendations.

Parents and educators have found it valuable for teaching children about plants through high-quality photos and interactive games. Teachers use it for biology lessons and environmental education projects.

Common Sense Media, an organization that reviews children's content, praised the app's potential for education. Common Sense Media commented that the app's visual catalog and built-in games make learning about plants fun, easy, and accessible for kids.

Thanks to recent updates, the app's ability to identify plants in different lighting conditions has been improved, and support is available for multiple languages. The basic version is free, which means this botanical technology is accessible to anyone with a smartphone.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.