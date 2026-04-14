Can you spot the camouflaged lizard hiding in a tree in this video?

"It's one of the craziest things I've ever seen in nature."

If you thought only chameleons could blend in seamlessly with their surroundings, Madagascar's leaf-tailed geckos are giving them a run for their money.

The Dodo detailed how traveler Jesse Romberg and his girlfriend were wowed by these masters of disguise on a trip to the country's Andasibe National Park.

Their guide took them to a tree, claiming a leaf-tailed gecko was hiding in plain sight on the bark. Romberg and his girlfriend strained to find it to no avail.

"I was staring at this tree for, I'm not even kidding, five minutes," Romberg recounted. "And I was like, 'What are you talking about?"

Lest you think the couple was missing something obvious, a video posted by Romberg on his Instagram account (@homeless.backpacker) illustrates just how well-camouflaged the lizards are.

Indeed, the geckos blend in so well with the tree that without Romberg's assistance in the video, they're nearly impossible to pick out. Romberg highlights that the lizard's eye and mouth don't perfectly match the tree, and with the outline, you can see the gecko.

As The Dodo explained, their incredible camouflaging ability allows them to go on offense and defense out in nature. They can hide themselves from prey like insects before they attack, or alternatively, stay hidden away from predators by matching their surroundings.

Their unique bodies allow them to switch up their coloring when appropriate and match shapes with the tree as well. Romberg saw two of the geckos on the hike with the help of the guide, and the sight of the second one being so well-hidden is something that will stick with him for a while.

"It's one of the craziest things I've ever seen in nature," Romberg told The Dodo.

Commenters on Instagram agreed. Romberg's reel of the leaf-tailed gecko went viral and has accrued over 200,000 likes and 3,000 regrams as of this writing.

"It took me until you [drew] it ahahahah," a user wrote.

A different commenter declared: "Just another perfect example of how incredible nature is! Love it!"

"That's WILD," a third viewer wrote, keeping it simple.

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