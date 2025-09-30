Federal government offers hunters cash to make key change to how they hunt: 'We are committed'

Hunters can receive up to $100 back when they purchase ammunition that won't poison wildlife, the Mountain West News Bureau reported.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service launched this rebate program last year and recently added sites.

Thirteen wildlife refuges across the country participate in the program, including Idaho's Camas National Wildlife Refuge, which is particularly favorable for elk hunters. Participants submit their receipts after buying copper or other non-toxic ammunition instead of traditional lead bullets.

The program addresses wildlife poisoning caused by lead. The danger comes from lead's tendency to fragment. Wildlife that eat carrion consume these metal pieces left behind in carcasses. Lead exposure kills more California condors than any other threat, causing most condor deaths documented in the past three decades.

For hunters, the rebate makes it more affordable to try alternatives. Copper ammunition and other lead-free options cost more than lead bullets, and two-shot hunters must spend time and money adjusting their equipment and practicing at shooting ranges. The financial incentive helps offset these expenses while hunters test how their firearms perform with different ammunition.

For the broader public, healthier wildlife populations create stronger ecosystems. Birds of prey and other scavengers help clean up animal remains and control the spread of disease. When these animals thrive, everyone benefits from the balanced ecosystems they help maintain.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The program also prevents toxic lead from contaminating natural areas where people hike, camp, and enjoy outdoor recreation.

Early results show promise. The majority of the program's participants said they would continue using lead-free options even without future rebates, according to agency reports.

"We are committed to providing access to quality hunting experiences on national wildlife refuges and supporting the contributions of the hunting community to wildlife conservation," FWS Director Brian Nesvik said.

Aaron Kindle, the National Wildlife Federation director of sporting advocacy, said the rebates complement education efforts. He noted that awareness about lead's impact on wildlife has grown in recent years and that financial incentives help hunters take the final step to switch their ammunition choices.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.