Researchers make alarming discovery after analyzing stomach of deep-sea fish that washed ashore on US coast: 'They are not picky eaters'

Researchers shared photos of what was found when researchers analyzed the content of the fish's stomach.

Scientists made a disturbing discovery inside the stomach of a deep-sea fish that washed ashore on an Oregon beach.

What's happening?

Back in April, Seaside Aquarium made a Facebook post announcing that a longnose lancetfish had washed up on a nearby beach. The long, serpent-like fish with a mouth full of fangs is known as food for predators like sharks, tuna, and other longnose lancetfish. This particular fish measured about five feet long.

A longnosed lancetfish washed ashore on Seaside beach yesterday. Check out what we found inside of its stomach!... Posted by Seaside Aquarium on Wednesday, April 23, 2025

The post also shared photos of what was found when researchers analyzed the content of the fish's stomach. They found items standard to the fish's diet, like fish and squid. But they also found something more sinister: bits of plastic.

"We also know that they are not picky eaters," wrote Seaside Aquarium. "They are known to eat over 90 different species of marine life, including each other, and unfortunately, are attracted to plastics."

How are plastics damaging?

This discovery reinforces what's already known: plastic pollution is an invasive force. In 2019, the state of Oregon tested 30 of its iconic lakes and rivers for microplastics. 100% of the samples tested were found to have microplastics present.

Ingestion of microplastics can have serious effects on the health of marine animals. They can delay an animal's development, cause problems with reproduction, and make it difficult for an animal to fight off disease.

While microplastics are causing harm to marine life, another alarming threat is to human health. Exposure to microplastics is widely known to cause problems with human reproductive, immune, and nervous systems, as well as a host of other negative health impacts.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

States are quickly realizing the damage plastic can have beyond environmental harm. In 2021, Oregon legislators passed the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act, aimed at updating the state's outdated recycling system.

The fight against plastic pollution begins at home. Reducing plastic usage is the best way to ensure plastic doesn't end up in landfills or contaminating waterways.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.