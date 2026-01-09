Shocking video shows Lamborghini yacht full of influencers sinking off US coast: 'Not meant to be a party barge'

The Reddit community at r/FauxMoi enjoyed a recent video showing the rich struggling for a change.

The clip shows the gradual sinking of a $4.7 million Lamborghini-branded yacht off the coast of Miami. Dozens of influencers were on board, and all 32 passengers escaped uninjured. Even the boat itself was recovered as the Coast Guard propped it up with inflation devices, according to NBC.

"It's giving Titanic," says one of the passengers with a laugh as the boat sinks.

The 63-foot Tecnomar Lamborghini has a top speed of 60 knots, a carbon fiber hull, two below-deck cabins, twin bunks for the crew, a shared cooking area, and a bathroom.

While many view luxury travel like yachting as a tacky display of wealth, it's more than just a bad look. The rich emit a disproportionate amount of pollution when they travel by yacht or private jet. One study estimated that the average billionaire yacht owner creates more harmful carbon pollution than the average European could in 585 years. These habits are only trending upward.

That pollution translates into more intense and destructive weather patterns, which have proved especially damaging to Floridian property.

Luckily, we don't have to aspire to crowding onto yachts. Low-impact travel, such as by rail, can be equally comfortable, fast, and enjoyable while minimizing its environmental footprint. Other travelers have vouched for the quality of high-speed rail for getting to fun new destinations in style.

Reddit commenters were quick to point out that the Miami yacht was well over capacity when it sank.

"This yacht was not meant to be a party barge. Lol," wrote one community member.

"Price: 4 million. Listed capacity : 16. Passengers rescued : 32. Insurance payout: 0.0" replied another.

