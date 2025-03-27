Scientists sound alarm over phenomenon taking place in iconic lake: 'Danger is likely to increase'

For communities living around the lake, the situation is especially troubling.

Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake, is facing a growing threat that's turning its waters green. This green color is derived from toxic bacteria that poses serious risks to the people and wildlife that depend on these waters, according to a report from scientists writing for The Conversation.

What's happening?

Tiny organisms called cyanobacteria are multiplying rapidly in Lake Victoria, forming smelly green scum on the water's surface. These harmful algal blooms (known scientifically as cyanoHABs) make untreated water unsafe to drink, swim in, or touch. Sometimes, the toxins can become suspended in the air and be inhaled.

Recent research conducted across 31 sites in the lake surprised the scientists: While previous studies had identified microcystis as the dominant cyanobacteria in the Winam Gulf region, researchers discovered that dolichospermum is the most abundant type during major bloom events.

However, microcystis produces microcystin, a liver-damaging toxin that "can kill livestock, wildlife, and humans, especially those whose immune system isn't working well," according to The Conversation. In Winam Gulf, this toxin often exceeds health limits set by the World Health Organization.

"Our study also found that Microcystis occurs mainly in murkier river mouths where green scum is not visible, making scientific monitoring and public alerts even more important," the researchers noted.

Why are the toxic bacteria in Lake Victoria concerning?

These toxic bacteria threaten everything that depends on the lake. The green blooms deplete oxygen, killing fish and disrupting food webs that local communities rely on for food and income.

The problem extends beyond Lake Victoria. Lakes worldwide are experiencing similar issues as warmer temperatures and increased nutrient runoff create perfect conditions for these bacteria to thrive.

The research team notes that "rapid human population growth and settlement around lakes and their watersheds is leading to high levels of nutrients in lakes around the world," and this "danger is likely to increase with global warming because warm temperatures promote algal blooms."

For communities living around Lake Victoria, the situation is especially troubling. Many rely on these waters for drinking, cooking, and washing, putting them at direct risk of exposure to these harmful toxins.

What's being done about Lake Victoria's toxic bacteria?

Thanks to new research, local authorities now have better tools to fight this threat. They can monitor for specific cyanobacteria and warn residents when blooms appear.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Prevention efforts can now target the exact bacteria causing problems. This means reducing phosphorus and other nutrients from entering the gulf through better waste management and agricultural practices.

There's also an unexpected bright side. Researchers discovered over 300 uncharacterized genes that may produce novel molecules. These could have therapeutic effects worth exploring, turning a harmful bloom into a benefit.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.