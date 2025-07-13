Experts issue warning over concerning trend at lake where flamingos get their pink color: 'Extreme'

There's little doubt over the underlying cause.

A major breeding ground for flamingos in Turkey saw a sharp drop-off in numbers this year because of an ongoing drought.

What's happening?

Lake Tuz is the second-largest lake in Turkey and normally hosts around 6,000 flamingos during mating season. The birds get their distinctive pink coloring from the lake as its high salt content occasionally causes the lake to turn red when algae bloom. The fish that feed on the algae are, in turn, eaten by the flamingos. UNESCO recognizes this natural wonder for its "outstanding universal value."

Unfortunately, as the drought persists, only 2,000 birds have been recorded by field workers monitoring the site in 2025. Mustafa Uzman, a senior government official, told Hurriyet Daily News: "This year, however, we are facing extreme weather conditions. Lake Tuz is among the driest areas in Turkey, and temperatures in the region have been above seasonal norms."

Why is the flamingos' decline such a concern?

Flamingos play a key role in the ecosystem through their foraging habits and as an indicator species. A study on Chilean flamingos found a link between flock size and nutrient availability. Accordingly, such a drastic reduction in Lake Tuz's flamingo numbers is indicative of a steep decline in the area's overall health.

Importantly, there hasn't been evidence of a mass die-off of flamingos in Turkey. Uzman stated that they've just moved on to other areas. However, there's little doubt over the underlying cause: worsening extreme weather events. The planet-heating pollution from dirty energy is causing rainfall to become erratic and droughts to last longer and become more severe.

What's being done about Lake Tuz's water levels?

The Turkish government has taken steps to restore and manage water levels in Tuz. The General Directorate of Nature Conservation installed solar-powered pumps and a 4-mile system of pipes to raise water levels, per the Daily Sabah. However, in the face of worsening droughts, longer-term measures are needed, and those begin with greater awareness of the issues.

With sustained local action, greater adoption of clean energy, and stringent protections for their habitat, Tuz will hopefully once more teem with flamingos.

