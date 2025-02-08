Frustrated homeowner disgusted by neighbor's problematic trash disposal habit: '[I] can't open the windows'

We can't choose our family, and we can't choose our neighbors. Sometimes a bad neighbor can cause even more stress than a family gathering. One homeowner has been battling a nasty neighbor and has been struggling to find a solution for their trash habits.

In a post shared with r/BadNeighbors, one person told the story of their disgusting neighbors. "Every day they throw diapers and rotting meat over the fence. … I just found out the landlord's information and sent him a letter. I sent letters to the city. I'm putting up a camera."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP also included several photos of the back alleyway, where trash can be seen strewn all over the place. Old furniture, food containers and more are all thoughtlessly lying on the ground, right next to a perfectly usable trash bin.

One person in the comments pointed out, "It's now a health hazard." The OP responded saying, "Yes, because we had to call an exterminator because no matter how clean we keep the house, there are flying bugs everywhere. Can't open the windows."

Neighbors can be a source of help and community, but they can also negate your eco-friendly choices. Homeowners have dealt with the gamut of bad neighbors, from trespassing to cut down trees to spraying pesticides that waft over the fence.

This OP was brave enough to send a letter to the neighbor and the city, but sometimes it can be scary to find solutions to disputes with the person next door. Your home should be a sanctuary, not somewhere you are scared about repercussions.

The folks on Reddit were incredibly supportive of this homeowner's frustration.

"Call the city and tell them you see rats. They get serious about vermin," suggested one person.

Someone else added, "The city needs to enforce fines to homeowners. This is the only way to make it stop."

