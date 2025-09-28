Officials celebrate after successfully reviving crucial lake: 'We can see even now, there is a large gathering'

The water levels of a lake in Bulgaria are recovering, indicating a promising turnaround following high temperatures and limited rainfall.

According to the Bulgarian News Agency, the UNESCO-listed Srebarna Nature Reserve has seen a recent increase in water levels. This is due to concentrated efforts by officials, channeling water from the nearby Danube River into the at-risk lake.

Environment Minister Manol Genov told Parliament at the beginning of September that the lake is recovering, which is wonderful news for the many species that live there.

To help the lake bounce back, officials installed hydro-technical equipment, including two water-pumping units that transfer water from the Danube to Lake Srebarna. These efforts, implemented on July 2, help improve water quality, restore the typical water levels, and preserve bird habitats.

The lake is home to nearly 100 bird species, many of which are endangered, rare, or vulnerable. And that doesn't include the 80 bird species that migrate and live around the lake during the winter months.

Birds such as the night heron, great egret, glossy ibis, Dalmatian pelican, white spoonbill, and purple heron depend on the lake for food, water, and habitat. These creatures are part of the lake's delicate ecosystem, and one species' survival is essential to the survival of all the other wildlife in the area.

As a UNESCO World Heritage site, the lake supports the region's sustainable tourism industry. The biodiversity around the body of water also helps improve air, water, and soil quality for everyone. The stronger and more diverse the lake's ecosystem, the healthier the landscape for animals, plants, and humans.

Officials' efforts to save the lake are paying off, and it's a shining example of how conservation strategies can revive struggling spaces. The lake's water levels dropped due to high temperatures — as high as 109 degrees Fahrenheit — and minimal rainfall over the last few months.

Georgi Ivanov, the mayor of the village of Srebarna, told Fakti.bg: "I noticed that the water in the reserve is dropping rapidly, this is the heat, the rapid evaporation of the water, it was dropping by nearly 30cm per day."

Thankfully, wildlife is persevering through these tough conditions. Momchil Petrov, the chief expert at the Srebarna Managed Reserve, said: "We can see even now, there is a large gathering of pelicans, grey geese, various types of ducks, which due to the low level are much easier to obtain food."

