Locals celebrate as long-lost lake returns after dramatic court-ordered change: 'Tears were rolling down their faces'

After years of disappointment, Lake Montezuma in Yavapai County, Arizona, is finally showing signs of renewal — and the community is calling it a blessing.

Recently, a slow but steady stream of water began trickling through a pipe under Lake Shore Drive, pooling in the center of the long-empty lakebed.

In days, the puddle had spread to about 150 by 75 feet, and residents were showing up to watch the return of something they had missed for years: life on the lake.

"There [have] been so many reactions," community leader Alexi Allens told the Verde Independent. "There's been people who said, 'I never thought he was going to fill it.' Tears were rolling down their faces."

The lake was drained two years ago for maintenance and repairs by property owner Douglas Edgelow, who acquired the land with plans for a vineyard, hotel, and new homes. But after the water vanished, the lakebed turned into what residents called a "dust bowl." Wildlife disappeared, development stalled, and neighbors began petitioning for its return.

Now, a hearing officer has ordered Edgelow to refill and maintain the lake — a legal requirement tied to the property's original use. Though no formal announcement has come from Edgelow or Sedona Vineyards, water has begun to flow once again, and community members are hopeful it's the beginning of something permanent.

In celebration, residents held a gathering by the water on May 1, complete with speeches and live music. Allens emphasized the event was a show of unity rather than a protest.

A great blue heron even returned to the site, prompting Yavapai-Apache Nation leaders to call the water's arrival a "blessing."

If this continues, Lake Montezuma could support local ecosystems, provide a cooling effect for the surrounding area, and even revive tourism and property values — all of which have meaningful environmental and economic impacts.

"We've seen some water, and hopefully it continues," Allens said. "Even if it's a trickle, it's better than nothing."

