Locals gather at lake to witness natural phenomenon after months of waiting: 'It's an amazing opportunity'

Summer's unofficial kickoff — Memorial Day — is still a few weeks away, but visitors to Lake Brownwood in Texas are getting an early start on the season thanks to a "surge in water levels."

Local outlet KTXS reported that the lake's water level recently exceeded 100% capacity, surging to a foot above the conservation pool after a period of heavy rainfall.

Higher-than-average rainfall, which is often attributed to extreme weather patterns caused by rising global temperatures, can be unpredictable at best and catastrophic at worst. In this instance, Lake Brownwood's high water level is attracting more visitors as well as encouraging wildlife activity.

Toyahvale resident Emily Dickerson told KTXS it was "exciting to get [out] and see all the different birds that the water attracts and all the different wildlife."

"Texas is so diverse," Dickerson added, and Lake Brownwood Superintendent Nikki Morris said anglers shared that enthusiasm.

"Fishing is definitely really good. It's kind of got everything stirred up," Morris said of the water level surge at the reservoir. "We've been getting some good fishing reports coming out of the lake."

Morris also talked to Fox West Texas about conditions at Lake Brownwood State Park. She acknowledged that rain-related "mild flooding" had disruptive effects on park infrastructure (including piers and electrical equipment) but said the benefits of the water level were a "nice thing."

Jason Norton often visits Lake Brownwood to catch catfish, and he said impacts to the park's lighting were making it harder for him to fish. According to KRBC, the lake was only 60% full last year, limiting recreation opportunities and placing locals under water restrictions.

This year, officials are gearing up for larger crowds and more outdoor fun. "Our maintenance team is working hard, making sure that campsites are ready to go, our picnic areas are ready to go, especially with all this rain," Morris told KRBC, predicting "a lot of mowing."

Lake Brownwood's visitors expressed appreciation for those efforts. Stonewall resident Amber Hullum urged fellow Texans to visit state parks more often, pointing out that chances abound.

"It's an amazing opportunity. We have something for everyone. … Especially if you've never ever been before, look around and see what programs are around you, because we have 88, so there's gotta be one nearby you," Hullum said.

