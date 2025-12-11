Major US reservoir avoids 'dead pool' status thanks to California farmers: 'Lowest levels since 1940s'

Water levels in the largest reservoir in the United States are looking a whole lot healthier after two years of voluntary conservation efforts from an array of local stakeholders in California.

SFGATE reported that after years of decline and getting perilously close to "dead pool" status — when a reservoir's water is too low to send downstream — Lake Mead's water levels are up 16 feet in the last two years.

The remarkable turnaround is the product of an agreement made in late 2022 after officials were alarmed by the lake's visible decline. Bleached "bathtub rings" seen in 2021 served as a potent warning of the lake's peril.

This prompted the U.S. Bureau of Land Reclamation, the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian tribe, and half a dozen California water agencies to commit to saving 1.6 million acre-feet of water by 2026. As of December 2025, 1.2 million acre-feet has been saved; that initial goal is not only in reach, it's very likely to be surpassed.

In a press release, JB Hamby, chairman of the Colorado River Board of California, said, "In two years, Californians have plunged our uses to their lowest levels since the 1940s, all while supporting half the Basin's entire population and a plurality of the Basin's farm production."

The board used an array of conservation measures, both agricultural and urban, to achieve this goal. Long-term investments in more water-efficient farming methods were paired with seasonal fallowing (leaving a field unplanted) and deficit irrigation to lower agricultural water use. Residents did their share too by ditching water-guzzling lawns for more drought-resistant yards.





The upturn in fortune demonstrates what's possible when local communities come together to work toward a common conservation goal. Similar successes have been observed in other parts of the state, but it's important to never get complacent, especially with the current agreement set to expire next year. More work will be needed to safeguard this progress.

President Jordan Joaquin, Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribal Council, described the importance of the work ahead of them: "As stewards of the Colorado River, the Quechan Tribe has a sacred responsibility to ourselves, our people, our neighbors, and future generations to ensure a sustainable and living Colorado River ecosystem."

