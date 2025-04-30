Residents cautiously celebrate positive turn for critical water source: 'It was great for us'

After months of relentless drought, a long-awaited rainstorm delivered a much-needed boost to Lake Corpus Christi. And with it came a renewed sense of hope for the Texas communities that depend on it.

The lake, a key water source for local towns such as Mathis and a hub for fishing, recreation, and tourism, has been shrinking for years due to prolonged dry conditions. It currently sits at just over 23 feet, still far below the normal level of 94 feet when full. But after rains dumped an estimated 3 billion gallons of water into the lake, residents began cautiously celebrating, reported KRIS 6 News.

"It was great for us—the whole region, actually. Very good," said Mathis City Manager Cedric Davis. "But I wouldn't say it's time to wash 50 cars."

Before the rain, the lake level hovered around 20.8 feet. That small but measurable increase, now up to 23.7 feet, may not be enough to lift water restrictions, but it's a start. The city also collected nearly 900,000 gallons of fresh rainwater, offering a much-needed reserve as temperatures start to climb.

Lake Corpus Christi has been classified under "severe drought" conditions for much of the past year, part of a wider trend affecting southern Texas. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, over 58.1% of the state is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, with many areas under Stage 3 water restrictions. In regions where entire economies depend on outdoor access and water levels, even a brief spell of rain can make a difference.

Small businesses are already feeling the lift. Labora Brewery, a new spot still under construction near the lake, has opened a couple of days a week and welcomed visitors from all over the state. "We've had people come from Dallas, Houston, and the Valley just to check out the brewery," said owner Nick Resio. So far, the lake's lower levels haven't hurt turnout.

Locals say they've noticed the change, even if it's incremental. "It's going up a little—not much, but a little," one fisherman told KRIS 6 News. Another added: "It's low. Way under normal."

While the road to full recovery is long, the recent rainfall is a sign that change is possible and that investing in local conservation efforts can pay off. "Hopefully, we can get a couple more rains, and that'll definitely help us out for the summer," Davis said.

The story in Mathis echoes other drought recovery efforts across the country, from the partial rebound of Lake Mead to California's lush wildflower superbloom. Each one serves as a reminder: A cleaner, more climate-resilient future starts with protecting the ecosystems and communities already on the front lines.

