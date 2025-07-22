Officials issue warning after lake in Texas hits 100% capacity for first time in 15 years: '[One of] the most important ... in Central Texas'

Rainstorms over the July Fourth weekend brought as much as 22 inches of rain to the Highland Lakes region.

Weeks after devastating rainstorms unleashed deadly flash floods across Central Texas, some lakes in the region have reached water levels not seen for decades, Newsweek reported.

In response, officials issued a warning that flood gates would be opened to release excess water from Lake Buchanan, which local news outlet KXAN called one of "the most important lakes in Central Texas."

In mid-July, the waters of Lake Buchanan reached 1,020 feet above mean sea level, a level not touched since March 2005, KXAN reported. As the lake neared its maximum capacity, officials ordered its flood gates to be opened for the first time since 2019.

"This coordinated response helps manage significant water inflows across the Highland Lakes system," the Lower Colorado River Authority announced, per Newsweek.

Waters released from Lake Buchanan flow through a downstream network of lakes into Lake Travis, which, despite also reaching levels not seen in years, still had the capacity to hold about 15 feet of additional water, per KXAN.

The amount of rainfall taken in by the lakes over such a short period of time has astounded observers. As recently as July 2, the LCRA said that Lake Buchanan stood at 60% capacity.

Just weeks later, the lake had reached its maximum level.

Rainstorms over the July Fourth weekend brought as much as 22 inches of rain to the Highland Lakes region, according to the LCRA.

The deluge caused rivers to overrun their banks, resulting in catastrophic flash floods that tragically killed more than 100 people.

For decades, scientists have predicted that, as global temperatures rise, the intensity of severe weather events also would increase. The transformation of the Highland Lakes system from drought-stricken to nearing maximum capacity within a matter of weeks is an example of this intensity.

Rainstorms in particular become more severe as temperatures rise because warmer air can hold significantly more moisture. For every 1 degree Fahrenheit that the temperature increases, air can absorb 4% more moisture, according to Climate Central.

Since 1970, hourly rainfall intensity has increased 15% across 126 U.S. cities, according to a study by the independent group of scientists and communicators.

As recent flooding in New York City illustrated, urban areas are ill-equipped to absorb large influxes of water. Paved ground gives water nowhere to go but storm drains, which have a limited capacity and can be decades old, if not older.

This leads to flash floods, which cost lives, destroy homes, devastate communities, and cause billions of dollars in property and infrastructure damage, making insurance premiums more expensive everywhere.

In order to avoid the worst impacts of rising global temperatures, it is necessary to lower the amount of heat-trapping pollution that is released into the atmosphere, largely from burning fossil fuels.

While the problem might seem so large as to be insurmountable, taking simple, everyday actions does add up, especially if multiplied by millions of people.

For example, riding your bike instead of driving whenever possible is a great way to reduce pollution while also getting some exercise and saving money on gas.

Other steps include taking public transit, growing your own food, driving an EV, and installing solar panels on your home. While no one can do everything, if everyone does something, it will add up to a meaningful difference.

