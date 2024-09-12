EPA completes crucial mission in Hawai'i to help communities deal with concerning issue following devastating wildfires: 'It was our honor to serve'

This successful mission is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together.

Imagine turning on your tap and not knowing whether the water is safe to drink.

That's been the reality for many residents of Lahaina, Hawai'i, since devastating wildfires swept through in August 2023. But thanks to a dedicated team effort, hope is on the horizon, according to Maui Now.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) just wrapped up a crucial mission to reestablish clean water in Lahaina. Collaborating with local and state partners, they've made strides in restoring the community's drinking water and wastewater services.

Over seven months, EPA experts tested over 1,300 water lines connecting homes to the main water supply, cleared nearly 100,000 feet of sewer lines, and carefully isolated contaminated areas. This meticulous effort paves the way for families to return home and for Lahaina to rebuild its infrastructure.









The EPA team recognized Lahaina's deep cultural significance, bringing in cultural advisers to ensure the town's rich history was preserved throughout their work. This thoughtful approach demonstrates how environmental protection and cultural respect can coexist.

This work's impact can't be overstated. The EPA is helping Lahaina residents take a big step toward normalcy and recovery by restoring these essential services. It's a powerful reminder of how targeted environmental efforts can improve people's daily lives.

EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe expressed the team's commitment: "It was our honor to serve alongside the Lahaina community to help restore, rebuild, and repair drinking water and wastewater systems following the devastating wildfires that swept across the island of Maui.

"Access to safe drinking water is vital to protecting public health and the environment and getting this special community back on its feet."

Martha Guzman, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator, added: "EPA has worked closely with county, state, and community leaders since the fires to first clean up hazardous waste, then help restore drinking water and wastewater services to Lahaina. We have been honored to do our part in getting families back home."

As Lahaina continues its recovery journey, this successful mission is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together to protect our communities.

