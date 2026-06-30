Pool owner in Poland finds hundreds of alligator-like bugs in a pool — they're baby ladybugs

What first seemed like a bug invasion at an above-ground pool in central Poland turned out to be a welcome sight. As the members of the r/whatisthisbug subreddit pointed out, the hundreds of small, alligator-shaped creatures were young ladybugs.

Reddit users said the strange larvae are actually useful hunters in gardens.

What happened?

After the pool owner shared photos on Reddit, users identified the mystery insects as ladybug (or ladybird) larvae.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I've been setting up my frame above ground pool at the same place for 15 years and I've never seen these guys in singular, let alone hundreds of them," the original poster wrote. "Any idea what they are and why are they invading my pool all of a sudden?"

They identified themselves as living in central Poland and said the bugs' arrival was recent. In the images, the larvae appear at a stage of a ladybug's life that looks very different from the red, spotted adults most people recognize.

Before they mature, these insects have a shape many people compare to tiny alligators.

"Do not destroy these!" a user advised strongly. "These are ladybug larva, or ladybird for those not in 'murica. They destroy aphid populations and are incredibly beneficial."

Why does it matter?

As the poster said, these larvae are generally seen as helpful because they feed on aphids. So, the insects that initially looked like pests may actually help protect nearby plants naturally.

Keeping predatory insects around can mean less reliance on chemical pest treatments while helping maintain a healthier backyard ecosystem. One Reddit user recommended relocating the larvae to nearby vegetation if possible.

The thread also turned into a small lesson in insect life cycles, similar to what is outlined here by ThoughtCo., since many people know adult ladybugs but do not recognize them in this earlier form.

Commenters further noted that telling native ladybirds apart from invasive Asian lady beetles can be difficult at this stage, even though both are known for hunting aphids.

What are people saying?

The popular advice was to keep these ladybugs around, as they'd only help the OP contend with pests.

"I am always amazed when I see these little fellows around," a user wrote. "They turn into ladybugs and are very helpful in the garden."

The OP wasn't the only one seeing them in this stage for the first time.

"I was today years old when I found out lady bugs were larvae first," a commenter revealed.

After getting up to speed, the OP had jokes about the find around his pool.

"Thx for clearing my fear," they quipped. "I much prefer human ones but hey, I can brag about the 'ladies' getting all over my pool this season."

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