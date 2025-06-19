Gardener shares photo after discovering unexpected creature hiding under plants: 'Super cool to watch'

When you start a garden, being a little leery of unrecognized insects is understandable. It appears this Redditor need not fear, however.

The post, in the r/gardening subreddit, was from a concerned Redditor who thought a ladybug in their fledgling garden could be an invasive species. "They are the best little garden crocodiles," one response noted.

Ladybugs, or ladybirds in the United Kingdom, are known for attacking and eating aphids. Aphids are sap-feeding virus transmitters capable of wiping out a garden, especially one that's new.

They pierce plant stems and suck out the nutrients, attract other pests eager to feed on the decaying plant life, and excrete a substance that often facilitates mold growth.

Aphids are also rapid reproducers, often asexually, leading to large colonies in short order. Ladybugs and ladybug larvae are nature's balance, pretty little warriors that attack and feed on aphids, reducing and possibly eliminating them before they can cause damage.

A single ladybug can consume 5,000 aphids in its lifetime, according to the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources.

One commenter expressed concern that the OP's ladybug could be an invasive variant. However, most of the other gardeners seemed convinced it was a native species.

"Looks like a juvenile ladybug," one said.

If you want to start a garden, rewild your yard, or upgrade to a natural lawn, native ladybugs are a treat to have around. Native lawns also require less maintenance while drastically reducing the consumption of resources such as water (your water bill will thank you).

Spending less time and energy on native plants is a boon to any novice gardener. Throw some ladybugs into the mix, and a low-maintenance project gets even easier. That's a serious upgrade.

Plus, according to one commenter on the Reddit post, observing the ladybug lifecycle adds to the fun. "Yes. They eat aphids. Also, their metamorphis happens under leaves and is super cool to watch over several days," they wrote.

Another user emphasized the importance and good luck of having these pretty little bugs in your garden, writing, "Your new best friend."

