Scientists make stunning discovery after pulling 64-foot sediment core out of lagoon: 'This isn't just ancient history'

According to a recent study, about two-thirds of the world's population rely on monsoon rains as part of their water supply. However, when the monsoon fails or becomes extreme, it can have serious repercussions.

What's happening?

To better understand how the seasonal patterns of monsoons will be affected by rising global temperatures today, a team of researchers took a deep dive into the 150,000-year lacustrine records in northern Australia.

As Earth.com summarized, the researchers studied tree pollen and chemical markers from hydrogen isotopes to track past rainfall around Girraween Lagoon in Australia.

Lacustrine records refer to the sediment that accumulates in lakes, providing crucial insights into past climates, ecosystems, and geological events. These records are able to essentially archive centuries of environmental information, preserved by the formation of various materials, including clay, sand, and mud, in lake basins.

The research team drilled a nearly 64-foot core into the lagoon sediment in order to retrieve the dryland tree pollen and access the hydrogen isotopes through leaf waxes.

After their observations, the team was able to determine how much rainfall the lagoon saw based on the amount of tree pollen recovered. In the rainiest periods, tree pollen increased from 5% all the way to 95%.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why are lacustrine records in Australia important?

In a surprising discovery, the researchers also revealed that rainfall at the site appeared to be heavily influenced by sea levels.

"We have also identified that the large changes in coastal position that occur in response to [sea] level change on a wide flat coastal shelf reduced rainfall on what is now the Australian continent, regardless of changes in the intensity of the monsoon," the study read.

These changes in monsoon intensity led to another discovery. Rainfall patterns in Australia often move in the opposite direction to those in East Asia, partly due to how close the coast is. Simply put, when Australia had increased tree coverage and heavy rainfall, the East Asian monsoon was much weaker.

Corey Bradshaw, professor of global ecology at Flinders University and co-author of the study, emphasized the significance of the team's research, noting the importance of observing past data.

"This isn't just ancient history," Bradshaw told Earth.com. "It is a window into the rainfall patterns that are emerging today,"

The researchers suggest that these patterns align with Heinrich events — when a large number of icebergs break off from continental ice sheets and are transported into the North Atlantic Ocean. These events are typically followed by the addition of massive quantities of freshwater into the ocean, disrupting ocean circulation patterns and impacting regional climate.

What's being done about global climate patterns?

On a similar note, rising global temperatures may be greatly affecting Australia today. The continued warming trend, primarily driven by human activities such as the burning of dirty fuels, had led to impactful sea level rise around the globe.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the global sea level has risen by up to nine inches since 1880. By the start of the next century, sea levels may rise by up to three feet. Global sea level rise has significantly impacted weather patterns and coastal communities by leading to more severe rainfall events and coastal flooding.

This appears to have led to increased rainfall throughout northwestern Australia. Since 1950, the region has seen an increase in monsoon activity. Some areas have received up to an extra eight inches of rain a year compared to just 70 years ago.

Efforts to address rising global temperatures have focused on reducing gas emissions and adapting to the consequences of critical climate issues. This includes transitioning to renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and developing sustainable transportation to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.