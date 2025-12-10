Scientists sound alarm after noticing significant shift in Atlantic: 'Exceptionally fast'

The team has studied these changes from 2017 to 2025.

Researchers analyzing the Labrador Sea have uncovered disturbing findings.

A significant shift in seawater has led to rising water temperatures, increased ocean salinity, and rising sea levels.

What's happening?

The study, published in Nature Communications, centered on the Labrador Sea in the Northern Atlantic. Using satellites, robotic floats, and ship-based surveys, the team studied how the sea changed from 2017 to 2025.

According to the study, the Labrador Sea experienced an "exceptionally fast" rise in sea level, reaching new record highs. In fact, the researchers argued that although sea levels rise and fall in a cyclical fashion, the ocean has overcompensated.

The study identified several factors that influenced these changes, including reduced winter cooling, increased summer warming, and freshening, which may be associated with melting ice.

Why are the changes in the Labrador Sea important?

The researchers described the Labrador Sea as the ocean's "lung." Generally, it extracts large amounts of heat from the surface, which cools oxygen-rich surface water so it can sink and mix.





This "mixing" of the water "controls … larger-scale circulation," which the researchers compared to a human heart.

The circulation of oxygen-rich surface water supports life not just in the Labrador Sea but also in the Pacific, Arctic, and Indian Oceans, per Shorefast. Therefore, it supports the marine life we rely on for food and recreation.

Rising sea levels also have a significant impact on both people and the planet. For example, the Natural Resources Defense Council stated that sea level rise could worsen the effects of major storms and hurricanes, causing more frequent and dangerous flooding.

The NRDC added that some land may eventually become submerged, destroying homes, impacting jobs, causing financial loss, and damaging cultural or recreational sites.

Rising sea levels and increased flooding may also contaminate freshwater sources or increase the risk of waterborne diseases, the United Nations reported.

What's being done about rising sea levels around the world?

Many issues are contributing to the rise in sea levels, from the potential collapse of a crucial ocean current system to melting ice in the Antarctic. Much of this is directly influenced by human activity, such as burning dirty fuel.

But protecting communities from the impacts of rising sea levels is a complex — and costly — process. However, organizations such as the NRDC and the U.N. are working hard to reduce or mitigate the impacts of sea level rise.

For example, the NRDC encourages limiting deforestation and transitioning away from planet-warming dirty energy.

On the other hand, the U.N. suggests building sea walls, storm surge barriers, and improved drainage systems. Additionally, the U.N. advocates for the restoration and protection of natural barriers, including mangroves and wetlands, to reduce the impact of flooding.

You can get involved by spreading awareness, supporting these measures at the ballot box, and making lifestyle changes right at home.

