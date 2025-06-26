Concerned bird-watchers raise red flags after observing alarming shift at crucial habitat: 'Disturbing the natural behavior'

Birders in Coimbatore, India, are alarmed by a sharp decline in bird diversity at Ukkadam Periyakulam Lake, once home to over 100 species.

The lake, previously teeming with local and migratory birds, is now quiet. Development under the Smart Cities Mission, including amphitheaters, food kiosks, and zip lines, is disrupting the birds' habitat.

What's happening?

According to reporting by The Hindu, local birders say the lake has lost dozens of species in the past two years. In 2023, only 86 bird species were recorded, down from over 120 the previous year. So far in 2025, that number has dropped even further to 82.

Amphitheater events, noise from boats, lights, and other activities are "disturbing the natural behavior of birds," said K. Selvaganesh, a longtime bird-watcher in the area.

Species such as the green-winged teal, painted stork, and paddyfield pipit are now rarely seen. The introduction of year-round water storage and floating solar panels has disrupted the lake's seasonal rhythm, pushing birds away.

Previously, livestock grazing maintained vegetation around the lake. "Now everything is gated and concretised," bird-watcher R. Karthikeyan observed. "That vegetation structure is lost. Birdwatching itself is restricted at night because the lakefront is closed to the public."

Why is protecting birds important?

This decline in bird diversity is a red flag for the ecosystem. Birds are key indicators of environmental health, and their absence signals a larger breakdown in local biodiversity.

With water stored year-round, exposed shallow patches and aquatic vegetation cannot be maintained to support species such as the red-wattled lapwing, black-winged stilt, and jacanas, which rely on seasonal wetlands during migration, according to Karthikeyan.

Urbanization and development near lakes and coasts are major drivers of habitat loss and species extinction. Migration patterns and behaviors are significantly affected by human activity and our warming climate. Birds help control pests, pollinate plants, and support ecological balance.

A sharp decline in various species greatly affects biodiversity and throws the ecosystem off balance, hampering efforts for a cleaner, safer, and cooler future for food chains and communities worldwide.

What's being done about protecting birds?

City officials claim that nighttime activities are limited to protect wildlife, but birders disagree. Globally, some countries are taking steps to preserve biodiversity, but local action matters too.

You can take action to improve the environment in your area. Discuss environmental issues with your family and friends to raise awareness about the impact of urban development on bird populations and foster community action.



To help protect bird populations, you can treat your windows to prevent bird collisions, cut out harmful lawn chemicals, and install native plants to rewild your yard and support bird-friendly environments in expanding urban areas.



Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.