Officials enlist surprising helper to ensure survival of protected species: 'It's all like a big game for her'

On the remote Isles of Scilly off England's Cornish coast, an extraordinary canine is helping to ensure the survival of endangered seabirds.

Kuki, an Australian Cattle Dog, left conservationists astonished with her ability to detect rodents and help protect the islands' endangered wildlife, the BBC recently reported.

Seabirds such as puffins, storm petrels, and Manx shearwaters all rely on the Isles of Scilly to breed. Rodents, such as rats and mice, are a serious threat to these seabird populations because they eat the birds' eggs.

The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust had previously eradicated these rodents from the islands, but it saw probable signs of a mouse in the fall of 2024 that could have posed a threat to its population of storm petrels.

As a result, Kuki was deployed in February alongside her handlers from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and Biosecurity for England to search St Agnes, Gugh, and Annet — three key breeding grounds for these endangered seabirds. Thanks to her sharp senses, Kuki confirmed that no rats had returned, offering vital reassurance to the conservation teams.

Tessa Coledale from Biosecurity for England told the BBC, "Kuki is fully focused on sniffing out rats and it's all like a big game for her, really." Coledale went on to highlight Kuki's impact by noting, "Annet has the largest and most diverse number of seabirds in the Isles of Scilly with 6,000 pairs of breeding birds."

Considering that much of the Isles' economy relies on tourism, this type of conservation success is critical in fostering both the ecological and the economic success of the area.

Thanks to Kuki's efforts, these seabird colonies can continue to thrive in a safe, undisturbed environment. The success of Kuki's mission underscores the power of collaboration between humans and animals to protect wildlife, while her unique skills will surely make a lasting difference in the protection of the Isles of Scilly's seabird populations.

Isles wildlife trust chief Julian Branscombe praised Kuki, telling the BBC, "There were no signs of rats, great job from Kuki!"

