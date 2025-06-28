Divers capture video of heartbreaking scene while exploring depths of ocean: 'It is a huge challenge'

"The reef is located just 1.5 nautical miles from the shore."

Divers off the coast of Kovalam, India, who were looking for an adventure found a disaster instead, according to The New Indian Express.

What's happening?

In April, the divers were exploring the Kovalam artificial reef, created to mimic a natural habitat for sea creatures. To their dismay, they found a discarded giant fishing net covering a large part of the structure. Worse yet, a dead Olive Ridley sea turtle was entangled in it.

Unfortunately, plastic pollution and even sewage discharge are part of the problem in the area, according to the report.

"During every dive, we make a conscious attempt to remove any plastic or other debris to keep the reef healthy," diving student Siddhanth Prasad Shankar, who filmed the net, told the Express. Shankar estimated it weighs hundreds of pounds, making it impossible for him to remove.

After hearing about the discovery, the National Green Tribunal ordered a "detailed action report" from the government, according to the story.

Why is ocean pollution concerning?

Ocean pollution is a massive problem. The Center for Biological Diversity estimated that plastic waste will outweigh all fish in the sea by 2050.

Lost nets are of particular danger because they entrap and kill marine life. While artificial reefs were installed partly to help boost fish populations for harvests, it's important for the industry to respect protected areas. The net is evidence that isn't happening, per the Express.

Whale sharks are among other species found entangled in gear elsewhere. But even much smaller creatures can be caught in pollution. A tiny crab was recovered from inside a lost Mylar birthday balloon that ended up in the ocean. It was discovered by a group cleaning debris from the water.

The Olive Ridley is the most common type of turtle species in the sea, but it's considered vulnerable by the World Wildlife Fund because it nests in specific places. When the habitat is disturbed, it can "have huge repercussions" for turtles, according to the WWF.

The Express added that nearly 1,200 turtles were found dead early this year off the coast of Chennai.

"The reef is located just 1.5 nautical miles from the shore. It is a huge challenge to remove the heavy discarded nets from the reef sites and the ocean floor," Shankar said in the story.

What's being done about the nets?

Enforcement of no-fishing zones is important for protection. A study off the coast of Mexico provided evidence that protections can, in fact, benefit the fishing industry — if everyone participates in the plan.

Officials in India are also starting an initiative to recover nets and other pollution, the Express reported.

By exploring issues impacting our oceans, rivers, and lakes, you can find some rewarding ways to help water creatures in your part of the world. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has some easy ideas to get started, including installing a rain barrel. It's a money-saving move that will collect precipitation, helping prevent erosion and flooding.

Talking with your family and friends can help form a better perspective on pollution and its impact. It takes most of the disposable plastic we use hundreds of years to decompose, so using less of it is another way to help.

