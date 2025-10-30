Researchers make stunning discovery after studying major river for more than 2 decades: 'Recovered significantly'

Sweden's seabeds have shown significant change since the introduction of trawling restrictions.

According to a 26-year study from the University of Gothenburg, published in the journal Ecology and Evolution, limitations on large-net fishing in the Kosterhavet National Park have literally brought life back to the water. Fish and shellfish thrive, and anemones and corals have become more abundant.

As reported by Phys.org, marine life in the Koster Sea drastically changed after restrictions were put in place over the last quarter-century.

Matthias Obst, marine ecosystem researcher at the University of Gothenburg and project lead, said: "Animals that capture nutrients through filtration, such as mussels, anemones, and soft corals, do not thrive when bottom trawls stir up sediment from the seabed. Several of these species have recovered significantly."

However, the study also shows that our warming planet is affecting wildlife that lives in the shallows. Large and heat-sensitive species, in particular, are declining or disappearing — animals that are crucial to the habitats of other organisms and the health of the ecosystem.

The study used video captured by an underwater robot from 1997 to 2023. The footage was then combed through using machine learning, enabling analysis of hours of video. Christian Nilsson, a master's student, then reviewed select material using an AI object-detection model that could recognize distinct features of individual species. The model was able to follow and study 17 species across 4.4 million images in just a few hours.

"We now have a good timeline showing how the 17 species have increased and decreased over the 26 years covered by the data, but also how they have responded to increasingly warmer water temperatures," Obst said, per Phys.org. "But there are some organisms that may not be saved by the protective measures in the national park. Rising temperatures in the Koster Sea are driven by climate change, which is difficult to stop. For these species, it may be appropriate to find new areas with deeper water where these species can find refuge."

The study proves that sustainable, protective measures can make a difference and help bring ecosystems to their natural balance. It's also proof that species recovery is possible.

Conservation efforts have helped the world's smallest and most endangered whale. A frog species labeled "possibly extinct" after not being seen since 1922 was finally spotted in 2022, offering biologists hope for better protecting its future survival.

Similarly, the Partula tohiveana — a tree snail once thought extinct — was found to be surviving in the wild after being reintroduced through rescue efforts.

Human activities are causing the pollution and damage that are disrupting these fragile ecosystems, making our planet warmer than ever, and causing animals to become threatened, endangered, or extinct.

These circumstances are proof that what we do matters, no matter how big or small. Our actions can dictate the survival of species around the world.

