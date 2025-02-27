  • Outdoors Outdoors

Remarkable dog sniffs out a glimmer of hope for endangered animal: 'Critically important'

This time, dogs' noses could help save a species.

by Robert Crow
This time, dogs' noses could help save a species.

Photo Credit: Great Eastern Ranges and Canines for Wildlife

The amazing ability of dogs to detect and track down specific scents could have profound effects on Australia's koala population.

Perhaps surprisingly, koalas are particularly prone to chlamydia. Infections can be found in as much as 89% of the cuddly animal's population, according to Wildlife Health Australia.

That's where man's best friend enters the picture.

As part of a World Wide Fund for Nature Australia effort, conservationists throughout New South Wales have brought along scent-detection dogs while conducting koala surveys. These dogs, specially trained to sniff out koala scat, have found previously undiscovered koala populations.

One dog, Max, revealed a group of koalas that researchers described as fluffier and darker than most — and, vitally, it appears to be chlamydia-free.

"We knew the koalas at Fernbrook looked different," Lynn Baker, an ecologist and researcher from Canines for Wildlife, said. "But if this is a genetically different and chlamydia-free group, then it's important that they are protected."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Koalas with chlamydia don't typically show visible signs of infection. But the disease can cause reproductive issues, blindness, and urinary tract infections, and it may result in death.

Research from the University of Queensland found that between 2009-14, chlamydia was the second-leading cause of death for koalas, accounting for 943 deaths in that timeframe.

"Remember that these deaths were just the reported ones," professor Joerg Henning said, "so the real numbers would be significantly higher."

Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the animal 🤔

No way 👎

Just let people do it for free 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Using dogs' powerful sense of smell isn't new. In England, one border collie was trained to sniff out plastic from trash and save it from being thrown away in a landfill. Dogs have also been used to sniff out oil after spills.

But this time, dogs' noses could help save a species. As more chlamydia-free groups of koalas are found, scientists can study them to see what can be replicated to keep other koalas healthy. And conservationists can work to preserve the habitats where these healthy koalas are found.

"Without this crucial survey, we could have easily lost this koala population without ever knowing how critically important it is," said Gary Howling, CEO of Great Eastern Ranges, one of the groups conducting the koala surveys.

"Now, the government has the chance to help bolster this genetically diverse koala population's survival by quickly protecting the remaining habitat in the region before it is gone for good."

Those interested in helping the koalas can do so by signing a petition that demands stronger protection laws, donating to the cause, or symbolically adopting a koala.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x