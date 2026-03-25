Rescue dog saved 100 koalas during Australia's devastating 'Black Summer' bushfires

"The work of detection dogs like Bear continues to be crucial for wildlife rescue and research."

A rescue became a rescuer when scent detection dog Bear saved over 100 koalas during the "Black Summer" bush fires of 2019-2020, as one Instagram user reported.

Instagram creator Tank's Good News (@tanksgoodnews) shared a slideshow with photos of Bear hard at work in the scorched ruins of one of Australia's eucalyptus groves.

Wearing boots to protect his feet and a vest to inform bystanders about his work, Bear uses his talented nose to bring his handler to koalas, which would otherwise be in serious danger from habitat loss.

This is a major turnaround for Bear, who had a troubled history before entering the program.

"Initially deemed challenging as a pet, Bear's unique traits made him an ideal candidate for scent detection with the University of the Sunshine Coast's Detection Dogs for Conservation team, supported by the International Fund for Animal Welfare," Tank's Good News wrote in the slideshow description.

It was also clear that Bear's efforts made a significant impact at a time when this species was struggling.

"His efforts led to the rescue of numerous koalas that would have otherwise perished in the widespread fires, which significantly impacted koala populations across New South Wales and other regions," Tank's Good News continued.

Koalas are already in a perilous position. These hyper-specialized animals primarily eat the leaves of specific eucalyptus trees, making them especially vulnerable to habitat loss. The more wild areas shrink due to human activity or are altered due to a changing climate, the more difficult it is for this unique species to survive.

That makes Bear's efforts all the more impactful; according to the IFAW, there may be as few as 100,000 koalas left in the wild. That means Bear may have personally saved as many as one out of every 1,000 wild koalas that exist in the world.

According to Tank's Good News, that was worth some recognition.

"Bear was subsequently honored at the Animal Action Awards for his remarkable contributions to wildlife conservation," the caption said.

Similar efforts have been made by conservationists looking for everything from endangered bees to hedgehogs, and this is expected to continue in the future.

"The work of detection dogs like Bear continues to be crucial for wildlife rescue and research, including studying the long-term health and habitat impacts on koalas," Tank's Good News reported. "Koalas remain a vulnerable species, with ongoing conservation efforts aiming to protect them from threats like bushfires and habitat loss."

"Who's a good boy! Bear!" one commenter praised.

"What a legend!" another added.

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