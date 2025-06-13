Onlooker captures video of woman facing immediate consequences for reckless act near wild animal: 'We've warned people'

"I had no idea they could hop like that!"

It's not every day you spot a koala sitting on the side of the road. For one woman in Australia, the unusual sight led to an even more unexpected and very public outcome.

In a video shared by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), the woman walks slowly toward the animal, which is sitting near a road shoulder. Off-camera, the person filming sounds both amused and alarmed.

"This b**** trying to talk to a f****** koala is about to f*** her day up, and I am about it." A few tense seconds later, the koala jumps forward, and the woman falls backward out of the frame.

"Get 'em!" the person filming shouts.

While the moment has drawn plenty of laughs online, the risk behind it is serious. Koalas are wild animals, and despite their fuzzy appearance, they can be unpredictable and defensive when approached.

Encounters like this not only put people in harm's way but also create dangerous situations for wildlife. In some cases, animals that injure humans, even while acting out of fear, may be euthanized afterward.

Native to the eucalyptus forests of eastern Australia, koalas are marsupials (not bears) and spend most of their time in trees, eating eucalyptus leaves and sleeping for up to 18 hours a day. And yes, they may be slow, but they have powerful claws and can move quickly when startled.

The term "drop bear" is a long-running Australian in-joke used to describe a fictional predatory version of the koala that drops from trees to attack unsuspecting tourists, a myth often told with a wink to discourage people from getting too close.

The video's caption includes several facts about koalas, including how their diet, sleep patterns, and natural instincts help them survive in a shrinking habitat. The post notes that around 80% of koala habitat has already been lost to development, drought, and bushfires.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only time a tourist has gotten too close to wildlife. Visitors in parks like Yellowstone ignore warning signs and walk within feet of wild animals. Even hikers are sometimes caught provoking wild animals and getting charged. In both cases, experts stress that keeping your distance protects both humans and animals.

"Zero survival instincts when you start running backwards from something smh," one person wrote.

"We've warned people about drop bears," another commenter added.

"I had no idea they could hop like that!" wrote another user.

