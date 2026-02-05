Officials declare state of disaster as tourist hot spot approaches 'day zero': 'The disturbing thing is …'

Decades of neglect have pushed the system to a breaking point.

A popular travel destination in South Africa is facing a water emergency so dire that officials have declared a state of disaster, the BBC reported.

What's happening?

Knysna sits on the Garden Route, a coastal stretch known for beaches and forests. The town could soon hit "day zero," the point at which no water flows from faucets at all. During a BBC visit last week, its main reservoir held just a 20-day supply.

Roughly 55% of Knysna's treated water escapes through cracked and aging pipes before it ever reaches homes. Decades of neglect have pushed the system to a breaking point, and ongoing drought conditions have compounded the strain.

Nonprofit groups have arrived to offer relief. Gift of the Givers hauls large water shipments into the area on a near-daily basis.

"The disturbing thing is the people start thinking this is the way of life, and it shouldn't be," said Mario Ferreira, local coordinator for Gift of the Givers, per BBC.

Why is South Africa's water shortage concerning?

This emergency fits into a broader national problem. Cape Town nearly ran out of water in 2018, and experts expect more municipalities to confront the same fate.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"For some millions in South Africa, 'day zero' is every day — it exists now. Half of the population do not have running water in their homes," said Dr. Ferial Adam of the campaign group Watercan, per BBC.

The trouble stems from crumbling infrastructure, unequal access to resources, and changing weather that brings prolonged dry spells. When all three collide, communities can suddenly lose their water supply.

What's being done about South Africa's water shortage?

Local authorities have received $1.25 million in emergency funding to fix wells and saltwater treatment equipment. Future goals involve reusing treated water and constructing new storage capacity.

Residents now face limits capping usage at 50 liters (13.2 gallons) per person each day. Using city water on lawns or swimming pools is now prohibited.

If you want to cut your own water use, start by fixing leaky faucets and taking shorter showers. Installing low-flow fixtures and collecting rainwater for outdoor plants can also make a difference. These small changes in your daily habits add up when millions of people adopt them.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.