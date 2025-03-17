Authorities warn of irreversible harm to preserve after repeated destruction: 'It was very emotional for me'

"You need to be respectful."

A desert preserve in El Paso, Texas, has been repeatedly vandalized by unauthorized trail builders.

What's happening?

El Paso Matters reported on unidentified culprits who have repeatedly cut trails through the Knapp Land Nature Preserve and Lost Dog Trail.

Volunteers put up signage and closed off the illegal trails after they were discovered. The following day, the signs were gone and the trails were back. That pattern has repeated over the past year. Prickly pear cacti and other plants were removed to create the trail, damage which officials said would take several years to reverse.

"It was very emotional for me, because, first of all, these lands are for the benefit of the community," said Rocio Ronquillo, a preserve manager. "You need to be respectful."

Officials believe a nearby homeowner may be trying to carve a path for their convenience instead of using established trails.

"It's really a lack of education, because if some of them knew the situation, they probably wouldn't do that," Open Space Advisory Board chair Joe Garibay told El Paso Matters.

However, Garibay suspects some of the damage was done by a mountain biker who has intentionally carved trails in the past and refused to stop.

Why is protecting natural spaces important?

Repairing damage when people vandalize rocks or leave behind trash is expensive. This behavior runs counter to the leave no trace principle and can carry serious consequences depending on where it occurs.

In state parks, disturbing native plants, defacing archaeological sites, or harming endangered species could lead to severe fines or jail time.

These rules are established to preserve ecosystems and protect plants and wildlife. Disturbing rocks and soil by going off designated trails leads to unnecessary erosion and further damage.

Creating unauthorized trails can also be a safety hazard for other visitors.

"This side in particular there is a huge arroyo and if they're in there, and there was a storm … it's going to take people if they're crossing," Janae Reneaud Field, the land alliance's executive director, told El Paso Matters.

A serious danger considering the uptick in extreme weather events.

What's being done to protect natural spaces?

Knapp Land Nature Preserve is working to get funding for surveillance cameras and larger signs that clearly state the rules, per El Paso Matters. They hope that education will help prevent further destruction.

Officials acknowledged the difficulty for people to change their behavior when they feel entitled to use open spaces for themselves.

When we come together with a shared respect for nature, it enhances climate awareness. It can even foster new experiences, like how mountain bikers and conservationists in Wales teamed up to rewild a bike park.

Becoming one with nature and enjoying open spaces should never come at the expense of someone else's opportunity to have that same connection.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.