After family hears cries coming from drain pipe, firefighters discover trapped kitten inside

Storm drains and pipes can be extremely difficult for kittens and other young animals to escape.

A routine walk in Hampton, Virginia, turned into a rescue mission after a family heard a kitten crying from inside a drain pipe.

Firefighters responded and brought the trapped animal to safety, reported 13News Now.

Around 11:35 a.m. on Friday, dispatchers got a call regarding a kitten lodged in a drain pipe in the 400 block of E Street.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue Facebook page shared photos, one of a crew member looking down the drain pipe, and one of the kitten once it was safely removed.

The caller said she and her children were walking near the drain when they could hear the kitten crying for help. Crews from Station 9, Shift C, were then sent to the scene.

Firefighters used food to coax the kitten toward the drain opening, and officials said it was then safely removed from the pipe.

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After the rescue, the animal was handed over to the Hampton Animal Response Team for care and relocation.

After the rescue, followers on Facebook took to the comment section to share lighthearted comments and appreciation for the rescue team.

"Looks like a station cat to meee," one person said.

Others showed their appreciation for the efforts made to save the kitten, with one writing, "Thank you for saving this baby and thanks to the people who heard it crying and called for help."

Storm drains and pipes can be extremely difficult for kittens and other young animals to escape once they slip inside, especially if they are frightened or injured.

In another recent rescue effort, a New Jersey family spotted a duck standing near a sewer grate in their neighborhood. In that case, 11 ducklings had fallen down the grates, but the husband was able to remove the covering and save the animals.

Both cases demonstrate how members of the community can come together to protect wildlife.

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