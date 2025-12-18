Experts issue warning about troubling phenomenon along US coastline: 'Quite concerning'

Local and state agencies are trying to plan ahead.

Residents along the U.S. coastline are getting a glimpse of what the future may hold.

What's happening?

During king tides in early December, which are naturally occurring and unusually high tides, seawater flooded streets and low-lying areas around California's San Francisco Bay, KTVU Fox 2 reported.

Experts have warned that such scenes could become increasingly common in the coming decades. While king tides themselves are normal, the impacts being seen today signal a troubling shift tied to rising sea levels.

King tides happen when the sun and moon align, pulling ocean waters higher than usual. In the Bay Area, these tides spilled onto roads, bike paths, and shoreline infrastructure, disrupting daily life.

Officials say these floods provide a real-world look at what high tides could regularly look like by 2050 if sea levels continue to rise.

One resident described the situation as "quite concerning," noting that areas flooding during rare tides today could face regular inundation in the future.





Why is this concerning?

Extreme weather and tides have always been around, but rising sea levels driven by rising global temperatures are making them more powerful.

Burning oil, coal, and gas releases heat-trapping pollution that warms the planet. Warmer oceans expand, and melting ice adds water to seas, pushing coastlines farther inland. That rising baseline means even typical high tides can now flood once safe areas.

Over time, this threatens homes, roads, water supplies, and entire communities.

What's being done about it?

Local and state agencies are using king tides as planning tools, studying where water flows and which areas are most vulnerable. This guides shoreline protection, infrastructure upgrades, and smarter development.

On a larger scale, reducing planet-heating pollution is key. Expanding clean energy and improving public transit are measures that can help slow sea-level rise.

California is making strides to make travel cleaner and more energy efficient. For example, residents in Alameda County can access vouchers to reduce to cost of an e-bike purchase.

On a larger scale, the state is seeking to build a high-speed rail line to encourage residents to ditch gas-guzzling cars.

Individuals can also support climate-focused policies and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, contributing to long-term solutions.

King tides may be temporary, but the warning they provide is lasting, and experts emphasize that there's still time to act.

