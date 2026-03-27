Scientists stunned by 'unprecedented' behavior in king penguins: 'It's quite striking'

"For the moment the species is able to cope with this change, but till when?"



It's probably fitting that one type of penguin stands apart from the rest when it comes to adapting to the rise in global temperatures. The aptly named king penguin is thriving by breeding earlier and with a higher success rate, as The Associated Press detailed.

A study in Science Advances revealed that these penguins are achieving a 40% increase in breeding success, beginning the process around three weeks earlier than at the turn of the century.

In contrast to the king penguin's apparent success, abrupt shifts in breeding patterns negatively affect many penguin species. The mismatch between warming temperatures and the needs of pollinators, plants, prey, and predators typically poses significant challenges for these species.

Birds are of particular concern in these scenarios, which makes the king penguin's resilience "unprecedented," according to study co-author Celine Le Bohec.

"It's quite striking," Le Bohec added.

Their adaptability is highlighted by their flexible breeding season, ranging from October to March. That allows them to adjust their foraging behavior effectively and not fall prone to breeding earlier than they can support.

Another factor is that the king penguins have a more flexible diet beyond their staple food of lanternfish, according to researchers. Other penguins are more vulnerable to disruptions in the food chain with a more limited palate.

While the news is good for king penguins, which are classified as a species of least concern, there are some questions about the durability of this success.

"For the moment the species is able to cope with this change, but till when?" Le Bohec posed. "This, we don't know, because it's going very, very fast."

Another piece of nuance is that while the study looked at 19,000 king penguins' breeding success, it didn't cover how well the animals did afterward. King penguins can live over 20 years, so that's a lot of life after birth. There are also ripple effects on other species.

"Winning for this species might mean losing for another species if they are competing for resources," Clemson University biological sciences professor Casey Youngflesh told the AP.

While the king penguin's resourcefulness is a rare positive story emerging out of rising temperatures, the overall picture is somewhat grim for animals exposed to rapidly changing conditions.

"Climate change is ongoing and future changes to currents, precipitation, or temperatures can undo these gains," cautioned Oxford University biologist Ignacio Juarez Martinez, per the AP.

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