Scuba diver stunned after capturing photos of creature rarely seen before: 'Something amazing'

A scuba diver on the California coast came across a rare, exotic fish in the shallow waters of the Pacific.

Divernet reported that Ted Judah had an unforgettable dive when he got up close and personal with what he thought was a small oarfish on McAbee Beach in Monterey.

Judah's eyes caught sight of a semi-invisible "silvery knife-blade undulating thing," and when he followed the fish up to the surface, he called out to his wife that he had seen "something amazing."

The fish was quite shy, only letting Judah observe from the side, changing its stance as the diver tried to get a better look. Footage was captured on Judah's GoPro before he left the fish alone, not wanting to stress it any further.

After posting the encounter on a Facebook diver group page, a marine biologist from Monterey Bay Aquarium identified the "amazing, cool, spectacular, rare fish" as a juvenile, deepwater ribbonfish known as a king-of-the-salmon.

It is believed the Makah Tribe from the Pacific Northwest named the fish, believing it would guide salmon back to their spawning grounds upon their return.

Rarely seen alive, especially at such a shallow depth, the fish can grow as long as a human and is typically found more than half a mile below the surface. Seeing one is most certainly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"I am so honored," Judah wrote in the post.

While the sighting itself is a phenomenon, it's not exactly great news. When this ribbonfish comes to the surface, it's typically because it's sick, disoriented, or injured. It can also be a signal of stress or a shift in their deep-sea dwelling, such as warming waters.

The California coast is no stranger to rare sightings of remarkable creatures. Scientists spotted a North Pacific right whale — one of the rarest whale species in the world — off the coast of Marin County, California.

Not to be outdone, a whale watching tour was brought to tears on the East Coast when they were greeted with a rare visit from the largest animal on the planet: a blue whale.

Documenting these unique sightings helps experts gauge population health, which is vital for endangered species and rehabilitation efforts. This is why trail cameras can be immensely important tools for conservation, as they track wildlife and their behavior without human interference.

Rare encounters like these are a reminder of just how big and beautiful the world and all of its creatures are. It's also an inspiration to take action and help the environment thrive in every way possible.

A cleaner, greener future is what every living species needs, and while it will take a collective effort, our everyday habits can make all the difference.

Walking whenever possible, switching to an EV, and avoiding single-use plastic, such as coffee products and water bottles, are great places to start.

