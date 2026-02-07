Officials spark backlash with controversial plans to deal with wild US predators: 'There's a limit'

The complex relationship between three species in California has led officials to resume the killing of mountain lions. While some say killing predators could help bighorn sheep and mule deer, others question the practice's effectiveness.

What's happening?

Although mountain lions still can't be hunted for sport, regulations allow euthanization in some situations, such as when they pose a threat to the bighorn. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that officials had prioritized relocating the lions instead of killing them just under a decade ago.

That has led to the reversal drawing controversy. While some people believe killing mountain lions could be beneficial, as many return to the area, others feel differently.

What makes this decision controversial?

Mountain lions are predators, with bighorn sheep and mule deer being their prey. However, both species have experienced population declines in recent years, possibly due to the surge in mountain lion numbers.

In fact, as few as 400 bighorns were recorded in the Eastern Sierras last year, per the Times. The mule deer also saw a population decline, with one herd dropping 33% between 2016 and 2022.

Tom Stephenson, leader of the bighorn recovery program with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, acknowledged the complexity of protecting all three animals. "There's a limit to how … to effect any sort of rapid change. It's a long, slow process," he said, per the Times.

He added that harsh winters, drought, and wildfires have each contributed to population declines.

But some people have questioned whether euthanization is the best way to help the bighorn. For example, Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation reiterated that predators are crucial to healthy ecosystems. According to the Times, Pratt said she thought other solutions would be more effective, such as bringing in sheep from elsewhere or using guard dogs.

What's being done about conservation in California?

The factors causing population change among bighorn sheep and mule deer are complex. While eliminating predators may seem like an easy solution, there are plenty of other ways to protect threatened species.

The Mountain Lion Foundation argued that killing the predator is only a bandage on a much larger problem. Instead, local officials should help all three species by restoring habitats, reducing pollution, and improving connectivity between fragmented ecosystems.

Similar protections have led to growing populations of other endangered and threatened species, like the Devils Hole pupfish and freshwater mussels.

Regarding bighorn sheep, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests that people report sightings by sharing the location, number, behavior, and photos with local officials.

