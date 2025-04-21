Scientists stunned after spotting apex predator in unexpected location: 'This is the first time'

Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, is famous for being the site of the Wright brothers' first airplane flights in 1903. In March 2025, the town experienced another interesting first: the sighting of killer whales off the coast.

In a social media post, the Florida-based Clearwater Marine Aquarium Institute said, "This was an exciting discovery for our team as this is the first time they have spotted an orca since survey efforts began in the area five years ago!"

Typically associated with colder waters such as Antarctica, Alaska, and Norway, killer whales can also be found in warmer climates, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They are apex predators with one of nature's most varied diets, featuring 100 documented prey species, including sharks. Killer whales have even attacked human vessels in a handful of cases in southwest Europe. (Given the massive environmental damage caused by private megayachts, they might be able to plead self-defense on that one.)

Because they are such efficient hunters, killer whales play an important role in the ocean's ecosystem. They are considered both a keystone species — one that holds a habitat together — and an umbrella species — one whose conservation protects other species.

They are usually found traveling in pods ranging from five to 30 whales led by a matriarch. This suggests that the Kitty Hawk orca likely had some unseen friends in tow. Their population is relatively stable worldwide — about 50,000 or so — but the southern resident killer whales in the Pacific Northwest are endangered. They face several threats to their long-term survival.

One is commercial fishing, which not only depletes their food supplies but also occasionally catches them in trawlers. Thirty-seven cases were reported in Alaska between 1991 and 2022. Contaminants also pose a significant threat to their habitat and food supply.

The unusual discovery off the coast of North Carolina could lead to exciting future possibilities for research into killer whales. Clearwater's work will lend credence to measures to revive orca populations worldwide.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.