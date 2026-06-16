Chicago couple flags protected bird's nest, protects eggs from construction site

"I'm going to have to lay down in front of a bulldozer if I need to."

Sometimes, you don't know which of your neighbors you will have to protect. The Chicago Tribune reported that a couple in the city's suburbs convinced a homebuilder to temporarily stop work on the vacant lot next to their house after alerting the company to a federally protected bird nest there.

If the pause lasts, the four eggs in the nest could have time to hatch.

What happened?

As the Tribune recounted, Ray and Shelly Romolt had long hoped a home would eventually go up on the empty parcel beside their Lockport, Illinois, property.

But after becoming more interested in local birds, the paper said they began paying closer attention to the lot, where they spotted two adult killdeer and found a nest with four speckled eggs hidden in the weeds.

In response, the couple told the Tribune they asked the builder, D.R. Horton, to hold off for a few weeks rather than move forward and destroy the nest.

Speaking to the paper, Shelly recalled her husband's message to an employee.

"We want you to stop, just for a month or so," Ray reportedly asked. "And then, please, build away."

Once the Romolts verified with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources that killdeer are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the nesting area was cordoned off with cones and caution tape, and the planned digging was postponed.

Why does it matter?

Development and wildlife are often on a collision course, and animals frequently bear the cost. But environmental protections can shape construction decisions on ordinary streets.

Protecting nesting habitat, even on a single vacant lot, helps support biodiversity close to home.

In 2024, the International Union for Conservation of Nature moved the killdeer into the Near Threatened category after reviewing research that suggested the bird's population could decline by 20% over the next three generations, The Tribune noted.

Preventing avoidable nest destruction can ease some of that pressure.

What are people saying?

The Romolts made clear that they were not trying to halt the project altogether, and so far, it seems the site supervisor is receptive to waiting until the birds hatch, the Tribune noted.

The Romolts are steadfast in protecting the killdeer in any scenario, even if the construction crew changes course.

"I'm going to have to lay down in front of a bulldozer if I need to," Ray concluded.

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