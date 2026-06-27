Michigan officials urge residents to kill invasive insect on sight

Residents are being asked to watch for the spotted lanternfly's recognizable nymph and adult stages.

Michigan officials are warning residents not to overlook an invasive insect this summer as more people spend time in yards, gardens, and on patios.

What's happening?

As spotted lanternflies expand in parts of the U.S., the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said they should be killed when found.

According to an ABC 13 report, via Yahoo, residents are being asked to watch for the spotted lanternfly's recognizable nymph and adult stages after populations were verified in southeast Michigan in June.

The department said it is monitoring confirmed populations in Jackson, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

The invasive insect can harm plants and create significant hassles around homes and outdoor spaces, even though it is not considered a direct threat to people or animals.

As Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development director Tim Boring told ABC 13, heavy infestations can strain vegetation and make summer patios, gardens, and yards less pleasant to use.

Michigan's first spotted lanternfly detection came in 2022. MDARD and partner groups — including the state Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State University Extension, Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas in Michigan, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture — have since monitored more than 100 locations statewide.

Why does it matter?

The pest feeds on a wide range of plants. It is especially drawn to tree-of-heaven, another invasive species, but also feeds on grapevines and trees, such as black walnut, river birch, willow, sumac, and red maple, ABC 13 noted.

Lanternflies also leave behind a sticky residue called honeydew as they feed, and that buildup can promote sooty mold. It may also coat outdoor surfaces, attract pests such as flies and yellow jackets, and contribute to plant discoloration or death.

For homeowners, that can mean dying gardens and messy yards. For natural areas, the invading pest can pose a significant risk to trees and other plant life.

What can I do?

For the areas where the spotted lanternfly is already established, officials have straightforward advice for sightings of the bug: Squish it!

Residents in those areas do not need to report every sighting, as MDARD is already tracking known populations there, ABC 13 noted.

Officials have said pest management efforts should focus where the insects are most abundant. Traps and oils may help limit impacts while reducing residual effects.

If you spot a suspected lanternfly outside of the six known counties in Michigan, take clear photos and note the date, time, and location. Those reports help officials verify sightings and prioritize monitoring before the pest becomes even more widespread.

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