Woman cuts 'window' out of invasive English ivy vines to save tree: 'Such a nuisance'

With the window method, anyone experiencing an English ivy invasion now has a far easier and far more rewarding way to keep their trees safe.

This method tackles a common invasive plant by going straight to the source of the problem.

TikTok creator Abby (@yarrowcity) used her platform to spread the word about her preferred way to kill off English ivy.

She starts by explaining how many trees around the area of her home had been overtaken by the ivy, climbing up the trunks and out into the branches.

Such an act often causes a loss of nutrients for the tree itself, as the ivy is able to photosynthesize and block off the tree's leaf access to the same resources.

Abby then points out that her most effective method of stopping invasive ivy growth is what she calls the "window method."

"What you need to do is cut a window so that … everything that the roots are gathering and the hydration are not getting to all the other parts of the English ivy," she says.

She emphasizes that by chopping a window into the rootstock of the ivy plant, essentially taking out a segment altogether, it can no longer properly supply the rest of its vines higher up on the tree.

That way, instead of spending countless hours of tedious work pulling down ivy, a simple clip at the source will slowly kill the rest of the plant like a domino effect.

English ivy is a commonly invasive plant that can often wreak havoc on neighborhoods right under people's noses.

Being aware of the consequences of ivy spread is crucial to maintaining a healthy yard, especially with regard to proper tree growth.

With the window method, anyone experiencing an English ivy invasion now has a far easier and far more rewarding way to keep their trees safe.

Additionally, choosing native plants to the area can grow the local ecosystem by contributing to the natural environmental cycle, without the interference of invasive species.

Commenters were pleased with the helpful guide Abby gave in her video, with one shocked at the idea that the ivy could be so detrimental: "I had no idea English ivy [was] such a nuisance!"

Another added that "this is good work," and they "like the window method," to which Abby responded with a proud quip about the tip being "effective mechanical control."

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