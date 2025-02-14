  • Outdoors Outdoors

Witnesses shocked as billionaire's gigantic yacht appears in city harbor: 'These people are so out of touch'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor was shocked after witnessing a yacht float into the downtown harbor of New Orleans. 

They took to Reddit to ask who it belongs to, surprised to see such a big yacht in town a full week before the Super Bowl.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors recognized the yacht and identified the boat as the "Kismet," Shahid Khan's megayacht. Khan, a billionaire and sports tycoon, owns the Jacksonville Jaguars football team.

Baffled by the yacht's size, Redditors discussed the boat's ridiculous features, some of which include three pools, pickleball and basketball courts, a helipad, spa, and cryotherapy chamber.

"The 122-meter yacht was sold for a reported $360 million in 2024," commented one user.

The Redditor's post highlights the wasteful nature of boats like the Kismet.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Megayachts have a massive environmental footprint, as they consume an enormous amount of fuel while sailing and docking. Even when these superyachts are not in motion, they utilize significant amounts of energy to keep the extensive amenities, like pools, air conditioning units, and spas, running.

In fact, The Guardian reported that a superyacht equipped with a helipad, permanent crew, pool, and submarine emits an estimated 7,020 tons of carbon dioxide each year. That's more than 1,500 times higher than a typical family car, added The Guardian. What's more, those harmful pollutants only exacerbate the climate crisis, fueling the planet-warming gases that contribute to extreme weather events.

As a result, extreme luxury comes at a huge environmental cost.

Unfortunately, the number of megayachts has continued to increase over the years. Since 2000, their numbers have more than doubled, per Oxfam.

Redditors continued to discuss the monstrosity.

"These people are so out of touch they're in space," wrote one user.

"What a waste," commented another Redditor.

