Officials issue warning after observing behavior shift in beloved bears: 'Just bumping up the likelihood and the chance of a conflict'

Officials observed troubling bear behavior escalating in northwest British Columbia — and it's not because they're misbehaving. A growing admiration for cream-colored bears has piqued the public's interest, creating a dangerous situation, Penticton Western News reported.

Conservation officer Micha Kneller warned, "That's just bumping up the likelihood and the chance of a conflict."

What's happening?

While it may resemble a polar bear that snuck into a pot of honey, according to the outlet, it's actually a Kermode bear, sometimes called a spirit bear — a rare color morph of the American black bear usually found in B.C.'s coastal rainforests. That's what makes it so special.

Its uniquely adorable appearance has turned the Kermode bear into a magnet for tourists. This attention often leads to injury or worse, as detailed by Penticton Western News.

Consistent human interaction brings with it two disturbing consequences. Bears that grow comfortable around people can become unpredictable, putting themselves and humans at risk. As more people flock to see the bears, the risk of vehicles striking these rare animals increases.

"They become so habituated that they start approaching vehicles to seek a food reward," said Kneller. He then stressed the circumstances that could lead to the animals being destroyed. "That's the last thing that we want to do — euthanize any bear, but especially a Kermode bear — just because people have been careless."

Why is human-bear coexistence important?

It takes only one photo op gone wrong to cost a bear its life or endanger the people trying to snap the shot. These bears aren't just beautiful; they're culturally and ecologically significant. Indigenous communities, such as the Gitgaʹat and Kitasoo Xaiʹxais Nations, view spirit bears as sacred. With only 100 to 500 believed to exist as of 2012, each one truly matters.

This situation also underscores a larger pattern: When people prioritize selfies over safety, local wildlife and rural communities pay the price. Similar stories, such as Yellowstone tourists petting bison, have shown how good intentions can turn into dangerous disruptions for animals just trying to survive.

What's being done about it?

Kneller emphasized the importance of prudence and safety when visiting the famous spirit bears, saying, "Stay in the vehicle, keep the windows rolled up, take your pictures, and move on."

Conservationists advise the public in rural towns to store garbage in bear-proof areas, freeze food scraps until collection day, and report bear sightings promptly, noting that delays in reporting result in fewer options for de-escalation.

Other conservation groups are tackling similar issues. In Spain, a bear task force worked to improve coexistence between bears and humans. In Florida, better signage and visitor education have helped protect manatees.

Ultimately, respecting wildlife from a distance is one of the easiest, most meaningful ways we can keep these animals — and ourselves — safe.

