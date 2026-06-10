Firefighters undergo dramatic boat rescue after cow is found stranded in Kentucky lake

Responders launched rescue boats, secured the cow to one of them, and guided the animal back toward shore.

A Kentucky fire department is earning praise online after sharing images of a cow rescue that looked more like a movie scene than a routine Sunday call, United Press International reported.

What happened?

According to UPI, the call came on June 7 from a Boyle County lake outside Danville, Kentucky. Someone reported that a cow was stranded in the water.

To rescue the cow, the Boyle County Fire Department reportedly sent crews trained for both water rescues and large animal emergencies. It turned what could have been a dangerous situation into a carefully coordinated operation.

Photo Credit: Facebook

Responders launched rescue boats, secured the cow to one of them, and guided the animal back toward shore.

The department's Facebook post showed responders gathered around the cow in the water before moving on to the far more difficult task of getting it up the bank.

The post made clear that the challenge did not end when the cow reached land.

"Once on land, firefighters faced additional challenges due to the rocky terrain and steep embankment," the department wrote on Facebook. "Crews worked together to safely move the animal through the rocky area and up the hillside to a secure location."

Why does the cow rescue matter?

A distressed large animal in open water can injure itself, panic, or pose a danger to anyone trying to help.

Especially in rural communities, fire departments often serve as an all-purpose safety net. They provide crucial responses to emergencies involving wildlife as well as fires and crashes.

The response required specialized training and calm teamwork, qualities especially necessary in emergency situations involving the natural environment.

What are people saying?

The department stated on Facebook that it was unsure how long the cow had been in the water. But fortunately, the animal appeared unharmed and is expected to make a full recovery.

"So glad that they were able to get it out of the water," one Facebook user wrote Lex 18 News' post about the cow rescue.

"Salute to our heros," another said.

"Well done!" a third lauded.

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