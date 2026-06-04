Fire captain dives into raging Indiana floodwaters to save baby deer swept beside road

"You never really think how awful all this rain is for wildlife, but [this] definitely brings it into perspective."

A dramatic rescue in Indiana is drawing attention online after a fire captain plunged into fast-moving floodwaters to save a baby deer being swept along beside a road.

The tense video shows just how dangerous flash flooding can be — not only for drivers, but also for wildlife caught in the current.

What's happening?

According to Fox Weather, the Madison Township Fire Department in Indiana shared a video of the rescue after crews were dispatched on May 27 to help a driver stranded on a flooded road. By the time firefighters arrived, however, the occupant had already gotten out without assistance.

Responders then noticed a baby deer being swept along in the muddy roadside water and moved immediately to help.

In the clip, Capt. Joe Sinclair, wearing full water-rescue gear and clipped to a safety line, steps into the rushing floodwater as the fawn's head barely stays above the surface.

Sinclair reaches out, grabs the animal, and loses his footing in the current.

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"Got her?" a team member asks.

"Yep, pull me in," Sinclair replies.

Firefighters then haul him and the fawn back toward land; at one point in the video, Sinclair's head briefly goes underwater as the water surges around him.

Photos shared afterward show the soaked fawn safe in the arms of rescuers. The department said medics cared for the deer at the scene before it was taken to a local wildlife rescue.

Why is this important?

Flash floods can turn deadly in seconds. Roads can quickly become rivers, trapping drivers, endangering first responders, and sweeping away animals that stand little chance against strong currents.

The incident also shows how extreme weather affects more than human infrastructure. During major rain events and floods, wildlife can be displaced, injured, or separated from their habitats.

The firefighters also issued a warning against driving through flooded waterways, citing the initial reason for being dispatched.

"If you see water over the road, turn around, don't drown," a portion of the rescue post's caption read.

What are people saying?

The fire department later posted on Facebook, in awe at the global response to the rescue, and thanked everyone for their love and support.

"We are also happy to report that the baby deer, whom we have been calling 'Halligan' or 'Hali' for short, is doing very well. We are hoping to share an update on her very soon," they added in the post.

In the comments section of the original rescue video, Facebook users were thrilled to see the successful mission unfold.

"I'm not crying, you're crying," one commenter said.

"You never really think how awful all this rain is for wildlife but [this] definitely brings it into perspective. Poor sweet baby. Glad everyone walked away from this safely," another user wrote.

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