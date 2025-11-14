Officials make stunning discoveries while studying creatures in national park: 'Importance for both resident and migratory species'

The findings will continue to contribute long-term to monitoring efforts.

A citizen science initiative in India discovered endangered and vulnerable bird species in Kaziranga National Park, according to India Today NE.

The Kati Bihu Bird Count 2025 took place on Oct. 18 and featured 63 volunteers, including students, forest officials, bird enthusiasts, and researchers, who helped complete a wildlife survey documenting bird species found in the park.

Out of the 1,919 individual birds located in the park, the survey identified 146 species in total.

Of those species, India Today NE reported that the field director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, Dr. Sonali Ghosh, explained that the survey documented "two endangered species (Swamp Grass Babbler and Pallas's Fish Eagle), six vulnerable species (River Tern, Greater Spotted Eagle, Slender-billed Babbler, Lesser Adjutant, Great Hornbill, and Swamp Francolin), six near threatened species (woolly-necked stork, northern lapwing, blossom-headed parakeet, grey-headed fish eagle, spot-billed pelican, and river lapwing), while 132 species were of least concern."

The discovery of endangered, vulnerable, and near-threatened species may indicate that their populations are recovering. Birds are an excellent indicator species, due to their sensitivity to environmental change, so if populations are recovering, then that should mean that Kaziranga National Park's ecosystems are healthy and thriving.

Birds help spread seeds, allowing more plants to grow and thrive, making them vital to forest ecosystems. Additionally, birds play an important role in regulating insect populations, as insects are a significant part of their diet. This is important as controlled insect populations help limit the spread of vector-borne illnesses among humans and keep crops safe from pests.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

The Kati Bihu Bird Count 2025 didn't only record the number of birds living in the park and discover endangered species, though. This year's count is also notable for encouraging women to participate and promoting their role in wildlife conservation efforts. The count also highly encouraged younger generations to join in the community event.

Additionally, this survey focused on both resident and migratory species, so the findings will continue to contribute long-term to bird population monitoring.

As India Today NE reported, Dr. Ghosh shared, "The presence of species such as the Swamp Grass Babbler, an endangered and habitat-specific bird, along with raptors like Pallas's Fish Eagle and Greater Spotted Eagle, highlights Kaziranga's ecological importance for both resident and migratory species."

Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you save money and future-proof your home.



