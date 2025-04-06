Experts celebrate dramatic comeback of rare species in unlikely location: 'We've preserved the habitat'

"Not using pesticides in your yard can go a long way."

Across the United States, butterfly populations are shrinking. A massive study published by the journal Science analyzed data from over 76,000 surveys and found that butterfly populations dropped 22% between 2000 and 2020. Of the 554 species studied, two-thirds declined by more than 10%.

But in one small corner of New York, a rare species is proving that recovery is possible. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported that the Karner blue butterfly, once on the brink of local extinction, is making a comeback — thanks to science, fire, and sheer determination.

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve, a rare fire-dependent ecosystem, was once a stronghold for the Karner blue. The insect's survival hinges on wild blue lupine, the only plant its caterpillars can eat.

Lupine thrives in sandy soil and partial shade, making New York's pine barrens an ideal habitat. However, decades of fire suppression have allowed other species to take over, crowding out the lupine and leaving the butterflies with nowhere to go.

Conservationists refused to let that be the end of the story. By restoring controlled burns to the landscape, they revived the lupine — and with it, the Karner blue. A population that had dwindled to just 200 butterflies locally has now rebounded to between 10,000 and 20,000.

"We've preserved the habitat for the species so our populations have responded positively," said Steven P. Campbell, a conservation biologist with the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission.

Butterflies are still in trouble nationwide, though. Habitat loss remains their biggest threat, as agriculture and urban sprawl wipe out essential landscapes. Even specialized ecosystems like pine barrens have suffered from degradation.

The challenges don't stop there. Pesticide use continues to harm butterfly populations, and increasing global temperatures present an ever-growing threat.

"We're trying to get our populations up to mitigate against the effect of climate change," Campbell explained.

Because butterflies can reproduce quickly under the right conditions, bolstering their numbers now could help them survive future environmental shifts.

While large-scale conservation efforts are essential, individuals can also make a difference. Planting native flowers, cutting back on pesticides, and letting sections of a lawn grow wild can create essential habitats.

"Not using pesticides in your yard can go a long way," Campbell pointed out.

Pollinator gardens filled with violets, butterfly weed, goldenrod, and azalea not only support butterflies but also add vibrant color to outdoor spaces. Planting milkweed, for example, provides critical food for monarch butterflies, which were recommended for federal protection in December 2024.

Butterflies play a crucial role in pollination and maintaining healthy ecosystems. Their decline is a warning, but the Karner blue's recovery proves that with the right intervention, nature can bounce back.

Whether through large-scale conservation projects or small changes in backyard gardens, there's still time to turn the tide.

