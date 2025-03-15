Scientists sound the alarm as beloved species faces dramatic decline: 'It's very sobering'

Butterfly populations have dwindled at an alarming rate, and scientists are concerned about the chances of reversing the trend.

What's happening?

As explained by the Guardian earlier this month, a study published in the Science journal found that the number of butterflies in the United States fell by a whopping 22% between 2000 and 2020. In other words, over the course of just two decades, one in every five butterflies that would ordinarily be alive is no longer around.

"It's such a short timespan to lose this many butterflies, it's very sobering," Eliza Grames, a biologist at Binghamton University and study co-author, told the Guardian. "This is a wake-up call — people should be really concerned about this rate of loss and what we stand to lose. People like butterflies, but it's going to take a lot of work to turn things around."

While the study didn't identify the exact reason for the sharp decline, the Guardian noted that "scientists have been clear that habitat loss, pesticide use and the climate crisis are the main culprits for insect losses."

Rising global temperatures have caused butterflies to dehydrate, while the rampant use of insecticides to get rid of pests has also caused significant harm. Worsening growing conditions for host plants has also been a factor.

Why is this important?

The shrinking butterfly population is particularly concerning because these beautiful creatures are crucial pollinators that help with food production and maintaining healthy ecosystems. Most people around the country welcome butterflies in their backyards because their presence indicates an environmentally friendly garden.

"Butterflies aren't as efficient at pollination as bees, or cycle nutrients as much as grasshoppers, but they are still important. They inspire art and literature. We are attracted to them," Grames told the Guardian. "Our connection to them helps us think about our connection to the world around us."

The study found that some butterfly species like the tailed orange, the Mitchell's satyr, the painted crescent and the Hermes copper are already beyond rescue after their populations declined by 95% or more over the past two decades. The Florida white species "has essentially vanished from the survey record in the past 20 years," per the Guardian.

What's being done about this?

Conservation efforts are already underway to help slow the decline of the butterfly population. Planting milkweed can help support monarch butterflies, which have been added to the Endangered Species list for the first time in the U.S. due to a dramatic decrease in their numbers. Technologies can also reduce the need for pesticide use.

Still, the dwindling population paints a bleak outlook for the future of these beautiful creatures.

"At the time it had never occurred to me that butterflies might be going the way of the dodo or the dinosaurs," Art Shapiro, a leading butterfly researcher at the University of California and co-author of the study, told the Guardian. "Now, at age 79, I find myself wondering which of us will depart this Earth first. Not a pleasant thing to contemplate."

