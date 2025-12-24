Scientists sound alarm after uncovering disturbing change in animal behavior: 'Witnessing a sharp decline'

This decline matters because it impacts other animals and humans, too.

Researchers are concerned about a change in migratory patterns across Karnataka that indicate the region is no longer the reliable winter refuge it used to be.

What's happening?

According to the Deccan Herald, bird sightings have dropped sharply, despite the Sykes' nightjar and Himalayan rubythroat arriving at the beginning of the season.

Karnataka's winter migration typically runs from early October through March, but incomplete records make it hard to understand the long-term trends. According to the Herald, the only broad estimate comes from eBird, which lists around 555 resident and migratory species recorded through local sightings.

The State of India's Birds 2023 report noted that arrivals of many migratory species to lakes, forests, and grasslands have decreased by 50% to 60% over two decades. Several species tied to grasslands and open habitats have declined dramatically, with Indian coursers disappearing entirely from where they used to appear, per the Herald.

"Birds that have vertebrate or invertebrate diets have declined most rapidly," said Ashwin Viswanathan, a part of the SoIB team. "Other raptors like Tawny Eagle, Black-winged Kite, and Eurasian Kestrel which prefer open habitats are also witnessing a sharp decline."

Why is protecting migration important?

Bombay Natural History Society state coordinator Karthik NJ pointed to habitat disturbance, land-use changes, food scarcity, and disruptions along transit routes as major causes of declining bird arrivals. For example, changes in global wildlife behavior are showing up as sleep pattern disruptions and changes in migratory movement because of environmental instability.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Another report noted that several species are now appearing outside their typical seasons due to rapid environmental change. The United Nations has said these pressures are making it harder for species to survive habitat loss as diseases increase, too.

Senior birder S. Subramanya said excess rainfall is making bird monitoring even harder because the birds have dispersed "far and wide," per the Herald.

What's being done about bird arrivals?

The Herald reported that Subramanya is urging Karnataka's government to identify key bird areas, protect lakes, and create more conservation reserves.

Individuals can help by planting or creating small habitat patches that bolster the local bird populations, so rewilding or upgrading to a natural lawn can make that difference.

Getting involved locally in the conservation scene is also a great step towards making a difference. When residents advocate for local conservation measures, state-level actions become possible.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.