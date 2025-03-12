Outraged visitor shares photo of woman's disgraceful behavior at botanical garden: 'Hate people who do this'

We've all heard the name Karen used to describe a woman who seems to be entitled or overly demanding. In this case, it appeared to be the name of a woman who had acted disgracefully at a botanical garden.

An outraged Redditor shared a photo of a succulent plant along with the caption "A Karen leaving her mark at the local botanical garden."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A close-up showed that the name "Karen" had been carved into a leaf of the plant. The photo sparked anger from commenters who were appalled that someone would harm the plant.

"Hate people who do this," wrote one Redditor.

Such carvings not only look awful but can also cause considerable harm to plants, including infections from fungi and pests and disruptions to photosynthesis, which they use to make their own food. Carvings also encourage other people to behave the same way, as they think if someone has already done it, then it must be OK.

Taking care of nature is important because our soil, forests, rivers, and oceans provide essential services for all life on Earth, including the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, and the materials we use to build our homes. Understanding that we are part of nature should lead us to desire to protect it, not abuse it.

Spending time in nature, including botanical gardens, is also good for our physical and mental health. According to the American Psychological Association, getting outside and spending time in nature is linked to many benefits, including improved attention, lower stress, better mood, and even increased empathy and cooperation.

